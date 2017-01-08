|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Dramatic run earns Sato pole position for ABC Supply 500 (Aug 19, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Aug 19, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Kyle Busch dominates for ninth Bristol win (Aug 19, 2017)
· Pritchett, Hight Set National Records; Gray, Arana Jr Current No1 Qualifiers At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 19, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Erik Jones wins first career pole at Bristol, by an eyelash (Aug 19, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Aug 19, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Aug 18, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Kyle Busch puts on clinic to score fifth Truck Series win (Aug 17, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medical Update: Ryan Hunter-Reay
MEDICAL UPDATE: Verizon IndyCar Series driver Ryan Hunter-Reay was evaluated at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for injuries to his left knee and hip during a crash in qualifying for the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway. Hunter-Reay was treated and released but has not been cleared to drive, pending a re-evaluation Sunday morning.
|
|
No. 28 DHL Honda
"During qualifying today, out of nowhere, the car stepped out on me. It was a bit of a wiggle, which I caught. The second time it happened, it came with no warning – which is a bit confusing. I hit my hip pretty bad as well as my knee, so the doctors thought it would be best to go in for further evaluation. After a CT scan and MRI, I am able to go and get a good night’s sleep. I'm sure I'll wake up sore, but will hopefully be able to get back in the DHL machine tomorrow.
"I know the entire Andretti Autosport team worked hard to get the car put back together and with 500 miles, there is still a chance to win from the back of the field. I can’t thank the Holmatro Safety Team enough for their quick response along with the medical staff at INDYCAR, Pocono and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. Also thank you to the fans for reaching out with their support."
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|