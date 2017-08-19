2017 Bristol II: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap

Cut Tire Ends Austin Dillon's Race Early in the Dow Energy and Water Chevrolet



"From my perspective, we were running really good and all of the sudden the left-rear tire went flat. I don't know what happened. I don't know if we had contact on the restart or if our track bar broke. My car chief was standing in Turn 3 and he said the letters on the Goodyear tire were rubbed off and about two laps later we were done for the night. It's really disappointing because I was moving forward. I passed about four cars and then busted a tire. It never works out that you break when you are running bad. It always happens when you are running really well. I really love this track and was having a blast tonight. It sucks to end this way. We had a lot of people here from the Dow Energy and Water family, and we had a good car all night. I just wish we could have finished."



- Austin Dillon



Paul Menard Fights to 16th-Place Finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in Knauf/Menards Chevrolet



"Tonight was a battle for everyone on this Knauf/Menards Chevrolet. We got the free pass a couple of times, Matt Borland and the guys kept adjusting on the car throughout the night. We used pit strategy to get inside the top 10 late in Stage 2. I was able to hold off a lot of those guys with fresher tires to pick up some stage points, which was big for this team. We took the wave around in the final stage and the car really came to life. The car worked well on the bottom on the last run, but it just got too tight at the end."



- Paul Menard



Ryan Newman Earns Caterpillar Racing Its Ninth Top-10 of the Season at Bristol Motor Speedway



"Overall, I'm proud of our team effort. I was too fast on pit road, which cost us, but the guys did a good job in the pits which was a great help. We fought hard and kind of got lucky there with tires. I don't know that we had a sixth-place car, but we did tonight. It was a lot of fun out there and I think we are all looking forward to the last off weekend of the season."



- Ryan Newman



