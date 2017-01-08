2017 Pocono: IndyCar Race Results - Power, Penske Win!

Posted by: ASkyler on Aug 20, 2017 - 05:42 PM 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Race Results - Power, Penske Win!



By Mike Sulka



Power perfect! Will Power and his No. 12 Penske Chevrolet would take victory at the 500-mile IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway. For Power, it is his third IndyCar win of the season, and 30th of his IndyCar career. Power now has 32 major open-wheel wins.



In second, Josef Newgarden - current points leader - would pick up his seventh IndyCar podium of the year, and 17th of his IndyCar career. Newgarden now leads the championship by 18 points over Scott Dixon. "I can be disappointed at not winning, but Power had the best car today. I'm happy to extend the points lead."



Alexander Rossi and his No. 98 Andretti Autosport Honda would finish third. For Rossi, it is his second podium of the year, and third of his IndyCar career.



Simon Pagenaud and Tony Kanaan would round out to top five finishers.







Recap



At the start Takuma Sato and Simon Pagenaud led the field 4-wide through Turn One at Pocono Speedway. In one lap, Helio Castroneves would go from 20th to 10th, and Tony Kanaan would go to the lead from fourth.



On Lap 23, the first caution of the day would fly for former Formula One driver Esteban Gutierrez who had damage to his right rear wing from a touch with the Turn Three wall. Alexander Rossi would lead the Lap 28 restart followed by Will Power, Kanaan, Scott Dixon and James Hinchcliffe. Kanaan would immediately grab the lead from Rossi.



Dixon would take the lead on Lap 34 until his second pitstop on Lap 54. On Lap 60, Dixon would let Rossi past for the lead in order to save fuel. The order would be Rossi, Dixon, Hinchcliffe, Kanaan and Newgarden.



Will Power would go a lap down on Lap 66 with a front wing change.



The third round of pitstops would begin on Lap 82, with Dixon once again first in out of the leaders. By Lap 88, all of the leaders had completed their stops. Dixon would lead followed by Pagenaud, Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Marco Andretti.



At the halfway point, Hunter-Reay would take his turn at the point with Rossi, Dixon, Rahal, and Newgarden following.



Dixon would continue to hit struggle to hit his fuel numbers and would pit on Lap 111. The leaders would stop four laps later and just as they entered their pit boxes, the second caution of the day would show. This time for Sebastian Saavedra who tagged the Turn One barrier who drifted into the wall after getting into the grey. The timing would be perfect for Dixon.



Hunter-Reay would lead the field back to racing on Lap 123. Two laps later JR Hildebrand and James Hinchcliffe would bring out the third yellow of the race. Hinchcliffe on the low side, Hildebrand on the high side. The pair would touch, and end their days in the wall.



A quick clean-up and the field was back racing by Lap 132 with more purpose and intent. As they crossed the start/finish line the order was Kanaan, Rahal, Hunter-Reay, Rossi and Dixon. The front five would shuffle over the next 18 laps as the urgency of the end was approaching. Dixon would once again be the first of the front runners to pit on Lap 150. Two laps later Kanaan, and Rahal would pit together. Hunter-Reay would be able to stay out two more laps.



Dixon would enter Lap 159 with the track position over Hunter-Reay, Kanaan and Rossi, but Power would have the lead on an alternate fuel strategy - having topped off late in the previous yellow. Power would make it to Lap 161 and come back out in the lead by five seconds. An excellent move by the Penske pitwall!



With 25 Laps to go, Power would lead by 3.2 seconds followed by Dixon, Rossi, Kanaan and Newgarden. Dixon would once again be the first of the leaders to pit on Lap 177. Power would immediately pit to cover the Ganassi challenger and save himself from getting shuffled back if a yellow should fly. On Lap 181, Kanaan and Rahal would pit. After all of the significant pitstops, Power would lead followed by Rossi, Kanaan, Newgarden and Dixon. Kanaan would take second on Lap 185, and begin to chase down Power two seconds ahead.



With 10 Laps to go, Kanaan had been shuffled back, Power would still lead by a second. Newgarden would be less than a second behind. Rossi and Kanaan would run third and fourth but within reach of Power.



Power and Newgarden would bob and weave to the finish with Power taking the triumph with a masterful defense of his position. Victory Power and Penske!



Next up, the IndyCar series will race at Gateway in St. Louis next weekend.





Pos Driver Laps



1 Will Power 200

2 Josef Newgarden 200

3 Alexander Rossi 200

4 Simon Pagenaud 200

5 Tony Kanaan 200

6 Scott Dixon 200

7 Helio Castroneves 200

8 Ryan Hunter-Reay 200

9 Graham Rahal 200

10 Carlos Munoz 200

11 Marco Andretti 200

12 Ed Carpenter 200

13 Takuma Sato 200

14 Conor Daly 200

15 Gabby Chaves 200

16 Charlie Kimball 200

17 Ed Jones 200

18 Max Chilton 129 - DNF

19 James Hinchcliffe 124 - DNF

20 JR Hildebrand 124 - DNF

21 Sebastian Saavedra 114 - DNF

22 Esteban Gutierrez 23 - DNF



PaddockTalk Perspective



