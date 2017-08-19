2017 Bristol II: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap

2017 Bristol II: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap



Series: Monster Energy Cup Series

Race: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Venue: Bristol Motor Speedway

Track Configuration: 0.533-mile

Distance: 500 laps, 266.5 miles

Race Format: 3 Stages (Ended on laps 125, 250, 500)

Cautions: 8 cautions for 53 yellow flag laps

Lead Changes: 21 among 6 drivers

Cole Whitt Started: 32nd

Cole Whitt Finished: 33rd

Laps Completed:480

Points Gained: 4

Points Standings: 32

Race: 24 of 36



Power Steering Issue Relegates Whitt to 33rd Place Finish

at Bristol Motor Speedway



Stage 1: Laps 1-125

« Cole Whitt qualified in the 32nd position in the Bad Boy Mowers No. 72 to start the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race



« Lap 15: running 32nd, Whitt relayed the "frontend was giving up"



« Caution Lap 63: scored 29th, one lap down from the leader. Whitt stayed out to take the wave around to gain track postion



« As Stage 1 was nearing end, Whitt, 29th, radioed something was wrong with the steering of the Bad Boy Mowers No. 72. He started losing track positon and fell back to 34th.



« Lap 125: Stage 1 Completion Caution: Cole Whitt completed the stage in the 34th position. He stated he no longer had power steering. Crew Chief Frank Kerr called him to pit to assess the issue. It was determined the power steering line needed to be replaced. Whitt went out to make another lap when NASCAR made the call to have him exit the track and go to the garage for repairs. The power steering was repaired and Whitt returned to the field.



Stage 2: Ended Lap 250

« Whitt returned to the track after on lap 140, posted 40th and 13 laps down from the leader.



« Caution Lap 202 for an incident: Whitt was scored 40th, 14 laps down. He relayed the Bad Boy Mowers No. 72 was "getting loose into the corner and sideways getting in." He pitted for four tires, fuel and a round of wedge in the left rear. He cycled back to the filed 40th, 14 laps down from the leader.



« Caution Lap 233: Despite Whitt lacking grip and control of the front and rear, Crew Chief Frank Kerr opted to keep Whitt out on track



« Lap 250: Stage 2 Completion Caution: Whitt pitted for four tires, fuel, and a packer pulled from the left front. He took the green flag to start Stage 3 in the 38th position, 15 laps down from the leader.



Stage 3: Ended on Lap 500

« As Stage 3 was underway, Whitt relayed the handling was tight from the adjustments made from the previous pit stop.



« As Stage 3 progressed, Whitt continued to run 37-38th. He pitted under two additional cautions.



« Whitt remained steady and consistent. Despite a challenging day, he managed to salvage a 33rd place finish in the Bad Boy Mowers No. 72 at Bristol Motor Speedway.



The Monster Energy NASCAR Series will have an off-week and will return to competition on September 3, 2017 at Darlington Raceway.



