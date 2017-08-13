Aspar Team And Karel Abraham To Continue In 2018

The Czech rider's first season with the team has seen his best result in MotoGP, with seventh place at Assen



The Aspar Team and Karel Abraham will continue together in 2018. The Czech rider will contest his second season with the Spanish outfit after showing a high level of performance already in 2017. Abraham rode the Ducati GP15 to his career best MotoGP result at Assen, where he crossed the line in seventh position.



Karel Abraham returned to the elite category of motorcycle racing after a season in World Superbikes. Over the first eleven rounds of the year the Pull&Bear Aspar rider has a best qualifying position of second in Argentina as well as two top ten finishes and a total of five races in the points in one of the closest championships in memory.



Jorge Martínez "Aspar", general manager: “For the Aspar Team it is a source of satisfaction to renew with Karel Abraham. When we signed him last year we felt he could do a good job but the results he have achieved have been a very positive surprise. He has done much better than we expected, right from preseason, and as the races have gone by he has continued to improve and achieve great results. We think we can continue to improve with him in the future. It is a simple choice, he is happy with the team and we are happy with him, so we are going to continue in the same way and chase even bigger goals.”



Karel Abraham: “I am very happy to have re-signed with the Aspar Team and to continue with the same group of people is very important to me. I am very happy, I am already looking forward to a new challenge next season but right now I need to concentrate on the rest of this season, which is the most important. As I said, I am very happy, but we have to focus on the here and now.”



