NHRA drag racers took turns tossing world records aside as though they were paper plates at a barbecue dinner party during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Then four drivers racing on Goodyear tires won their categories at the end of the weekend.



Leah Pritchett (in Top Fuel), Alexis DeJoria (Funny Car), Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) and Justin Ashley (Top Alcohol Dragster) all won with Goodyear tires.



In the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series for professional teams Pritchett made the quickest pass in NHRA history, a stunning 3.640-second charge down the 1,000-foot venue during Saturday’s qualifying. Robert Hight recorded the quickest (3.793-seconds) pass in Funny Car history during qualifying as well.



Pritchett beat defending series champion Antron Brown in the final round of eliminations. Brown finished the weekend with the points lead. Steve Torrence, Pritchett, Tony Schumacher, Brittany Force, Doug Kalitta and Clay Millican have all clinched Countdown berths in Top Fuel.



DeJoria recorded her first victory of 2017 and kept her chances to reach the NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship playoffs. DeJoria beat Tommy Johnson Jr. for the victory. The final race of the NHRA’s so-called regular season will be the US Nationals over Labor Day weekend.



The drivers who have clinched Funny Car Countdown berths include Ron Capps, Matt Hagan, Hight, Jack Beckman, Johnson, Courtney Force and John Force.



Gray beat Bo Butner in the final round of Pro Stock. Butner, Greg Anderson, Gray, Jason Line, Drew Skillman, Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr and Vincent Nobile have secured Countdown berths in Pro Stock.



Ashley took his second national event victory. It was his third appearance in a national final. The TAD category is part of the NHRA’s Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series for sportsman categories.



