F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Race Results - Power, Penske Win! (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch completes three-series sweep in thrilling race (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Hight, Gray And Arana Jr Maintain No 1 Qualifying Positions Saturday At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 20, 2017)
· Medical Update: Ryan Hunter-Reay (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Dramatic run earns Sato pole position for ABC Supply 500 (Aug 19, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Aug 19, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Kyle Busch dominates for ninth Bristol win (Aug 19, 2017)
· Pritchett, Hight Set National Records; Gray, Arana Jr Current No1 Qualifiers At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 19, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA at Brainerd
Posted by: newsla on Aug 21, 2017 - 05:30 PM
NHRA
2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA at Brainerd


NHRA drag racers took turns tossing world records aside as though they were paper plates at a barbecue dinner party during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Then four drivers racing on Goodyear tires won their categories at the end of the weekend.

Leah Pritchett (in Top Fuel), Alexis DeJoria (Funny Car), Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) and Justin Ashley (Top Alcohol Dragster) all won with Goodyear tires.

 
In the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series for professional teams Pritchett made the quickest pass in NHRA history, a stunning 3.640-second charge down the 1,000-foot venue during Saturday’s qualifying. Robert Hight recorded the quickest (3.793-seconds) pass in Funny Car history during qualifying as well.

Pritchett beat defending series champion Antron Brown in the final round of eliminations. Brown finished the weekend with the points lead. Steve Torrence, Pritchett, Tony Schumacher, Brittany Force, Doug Kalitta and Clay Millican have all clinched Countdown berths in Top Fuel.

DeJoria recorded her first victory of 2017 and kept her chances to reach the NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship playoffs. DeJoria beat Tommy Johnson Jr. for the victory. The final race of the NHRA’s so-called regular season will be the US Nationals over Labor Day weekend.

The drivers who have clinched Funny Car Countdown berths include Ron Capps, Matt Hagan, Hight, Jack Beckman, Johnson, Courtney Force and John Force.

Gray beat Bo Butner in the final round of Pro Stock. Butner, Greg Anderson, Gray, Jason Line, Drew Skillman, Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr and Vincent Nobile have secured Countdown berths in Pro Stock.

Ashley took his second national event victory. It was his third appearance in a national final. The TAD category is part of the NHRA’s Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series for sportsman categories.

Goodyear employs about 65,000 people at manufacturing plants and facilities in 22 countries. Based in Akron, Ohio, Goodyear is among the largest tiremakers in the world and is the worldwide leader in race tire innovation.


PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in NHRA:

 
Related links
· More about NHRA

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy