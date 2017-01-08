|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Race Results - Power, Penske Win! (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch completes three-series sweep in thrilling race (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Hight, Gray And Arana Jr Maintain No 1 Qualifying Positions Saturday At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 20, 2017)
· Medical Update: Ryan Hunter-Reay (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Dramatic run earns Sato pole position for ABC Supply 500 (Aug 19, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Aug 19, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Kyle Busch dominates for ninth Bristol win (Aug 19, 2017)
· Pritchett, Hight Set National Records; Gray, Arana Jr Current No1 Qualifiers At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 19, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA at Brainerd
NHRA drag racers took turns tossing world records aside as though they were paper plates at a barbecue dinner party during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Then four drivers racing on Goodyear tires won their categories at the end of the weekend.
Leah Pritchett (in Top Fuel), Alexis DeJoria (Funny Car), Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) and Justin Ashley (Top Alcohol Dragster) all won with Goodyear tires.
|
|
In the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series for professional teams Pritchett made the quickest pass in NHRA history, a stunning 3.640-second charge down the 1,000-foot venue during Saturday’s qualifying. Robert Hight recorded the quickest (3.793-seconds) pass in Funny Car history during qualifying as well.
Pritchett beat defending series champion Antron Brown in the final round of eliminations. Brown finished the weekend with the points lead. Steve Torrence, Pritchett, Tony Schumacher, Brittany Force, Doug Kalitta and Clay Millican have all clinched Countdown berths in Top Fuel.
DeJoria recorded her first victory of 2017 and kept her chances to reach the NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship playoffs. DeJoria beat Tommy Johnson Jr. for the victory. The final race of the NHRA’s so-called regular season will be the US Nationals over Labor Day weekend.
The drivers who have clinched Funny Car Countdown berths include Ron Capps, Matt Hagan, Hight, Jack Beckman, Johnson, Courtney Force and John Force.
Gray beat Bo Butner in the final round of Pro Stock. Butner, Greg Anderson, Gray, Jason Line, Drew Skillman, Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr and Vincent Nobile have secured Countdown berths in Pro Stock.
Ashley took his second national event victory. It was his third appearance in a national final. The TAD category is part of the NHRA’s Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series for sportsman categories.
Goodyear employs about 65,000 people at manufacturing plants and facilities in 22 countries. Based in Akron, Ohio, Goodyear is among the largest tiremakers in the world and is the worldwide leader in race tire innovation.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
Also in NHRA:
- 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Dejoria, T Gray And Savoie Secure Victories At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (08/21/17)
- 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Hight, Gray And Arana Jr Maintain No 1 Qualifying Positions Saturday At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (08/20/17)
- Pritchett, Hight Set National Records; Gray, Arana Jr Current No1 Qualifiers At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (08/19/17)
- Two-Time Pro Stock Motorcylce World Champ Matt Smith Expects To Keep Torrid Pace At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (08/18/17)
- Pro Stock Points Leader Bo Butner Looking To Build On Standout Season At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (08/18/17)
- 2017 NHRA: Racing Stars Light Up Parade Of Power (08/17/17)
- After Early Exit Popular Funny Car Driver Tim Wilkerson Ready To Get Back On Track At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (08/15/17)
- Top Fuel Veteran Terry Mcmillen Has Eyes On Countdown To The Championship Berth Heading To Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (08/15/17)
- 2017 NHRA: Brown, Hight And Skillman Notch Victories At NHRA Northwest Nationals (08/07/17)
- Hight, Brown And Gray Secure No 1 Qualifiers At 30th Annual NHRA Northwest Nationals (08/06/17)
- 2017 NHRA: Torrence, Hight And Butner Provisional No 1 Qualifiers At 30th Annual NHRA Northwest Nationals (08/05/17)
- Mopar Hemi Challenge Returns For 17th Season At Chevrolet Performance US Nationals (08/04/17)
- 2017 NHRA: Chevrolet Seeks to Close Out Western Swing on High Note in Seattle (08/04/17)
- Funny Car Jim Campbell Enjoying The Moment As Pressure Rises At 30th Annual NHRA Northwest Nationals (08/01/17)
- Top Fuel Scott Palmer Channeling Inner Rocky Heading To 30th Annual NHRA Northwest Nationals (08/01/17)
- 2017 NHRA: Todd, Torrence, T Gray And Tonglet Take Home Victories At The 30th Annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals At Sonoma Raceway (07/31/17)
- 2017 NHRA: Tonglet Wins NHRA Pro Bike Battle; Pritchett, Hight, Skillman And M Smith Clinch No 1 Qualifying Positions At Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (07/30/17)
- 2017 NHRA: Hight, Pritchett, Skillman And Tonglet Are Provisional No 1 Qualifiers At The Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (07/29/17)
- Funny Car's JR Todd Plans To Put On A Show At 30th Annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals At Sonoma Raceway (07/25/17)
- Not Ready To Think Sweep Yet, But Top Fuel Star Antron Brown Looks In Top Form Heading To Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (07/25/17)
|
|
|