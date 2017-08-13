Fired Up Tech3 Duo Primed For British GP Battle

Posted by: newsla on Aug 22, 2017 - 06:42 AM Fired Up Tech3 Duo Primed For British GP Battle



The Monster Yamaha Tech3 riders keenly await the round 12 fight at the iconic Silverstone circuit where they once again aim to duel with the leading MotoGP bikes. After finishing the Austrian round as the leading Yamaha rider and in 5th, Johann Zarco fully intends to take advantage of the flowing and high-speed nature of the British circuit to clinch the top independent honours on Sunday. Whilst Jonas Folger plans to bounce back and fight with his teammate for a top-five finish to continue the highly positive start to his MotoGP career. The action commences at 09:55 this Friday.



Johann Zarco

Championship: 6th - Points: 99



Johann Zarco - 2017“Silverstone is a very fast track and I am happy to go there after the solid and rewarding weekend that we had in Austria. I have a high level of motivation again so my target is to fight with the top guys and to collect as many points as possible for the championship. In the past, I have been competitive at Silverstone in Moto2, so I hope I will feel good on my Yamaha MotoGP bike. I am sure that I will be confident and I aim to manage the tyres as well as I can in order to have a strong race and then finish close to the front.”



Jonas Folger

Championship: 8th - Points: 77



Jonas Folger - 2017"I really like the Silverstone track so after the unlucky weekend that we had in Austria, we are looking forward to the British Grand Prix where we will attack and try to clinch a good result. I am certain that we will come back in a strong way and we have to collect points because Brno and Spielberg didn’t go to plan. I’m sure that we can show our true level at Silverstone, which is a circuit that I really enjoy riding at. I have great memories there, including my first-ever victory in the 125cc class and some other solid results. I hope that we are going to try the new winglets too, which we are supposed to get at Silverstone so it will be interesting to work with the new aerodynamic parts. I’m sure our hard work will get us close to the top and I’m excited about the British GP challenge.”



Hervé PONCHARAL

Team manager



“After a short rest following the back to back races in the Czech Republic and Austria, the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team is more than ready and excited to go to Silverstone. This will be the first time in many years that we have not had an English rider in the Tech3 team, after James Ellison, James Toseland, Bradley Smith and Cal Crutchlow all spent time with us. Anyway, our team has always had an incredibly warm welcome and a strong level of support from the British crowd, who I think are possibly the best fans in the world. This is because they love travelling and they know so much about our sport, plus it is a real pleasure to meet some of these people at Silverstone every year. A big moment of the weekend is the Riders for Health auction on Thursday, where the paddock is open and we can meet so many people. It’s a really special, friendly and family orientated event where a lot of riders as well as team managers go onstage to answer the public’s questions and share our passion for MotoGP. With regards to our guys, Silverstone is a track that both of them enjoy. There was a memorable battle there last year in Moto2 and Johann and Jonas did a great job. The Yamaha goes well at the circuit so everyone is ready for a great event and our boys are fully fit and raring to go. I really hope that we can please the crowd and a podium in the UK would be like a dream, so this result would especially reward the two English Monster Yamaha Tech3 members on their home soil. Steve Blackburn is Johann’s mechanic who has been with us for many years, and Wil Moody is our social media coordinator and press writer and one of the important people in our communications team. We are ready for this special event.”



OCTO BRITISH GRAND PRIX



TRACK DATA



Pole position: Left

Length: 5.900 m

Width: 17 m

Corners: 18 (10 right, 8 left)

Longest Straight: 770 m

Constructed: 1948

Modified:2011



CIRCUIT LOCATION



Silverstone is situated right in the heart of the UK, approximately 90 minutes north of London and 60 minutes south of Birmingham.



HISTORY



Silverstone has become one of the most prestigious venues for motor racing with over 60 years of history. It was completely revamped in recent years and a multi-million pound investment saw the completion of the first phase of works to vastly improve the circuit in 2010, thus making it one of the fastest tracks on the MotoGP calendar and earning high praise from the MotoGP riders who enjoyed the new layout. The ‘Silverstone Wing’, a state-of-the-art, multi-million pound complex, became a new landmark at the circuit from 2011, thus adding to already breath-taking facilities at the British circuit.





PaddockTalk Perspective



