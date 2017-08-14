F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Magnussen, Garcia Looking for Repeat Victory in Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway (Aug 21, 2017)
· Into the lion's den: who will rule Britannia (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Dejoria, T Gray And Savoie Secure Victories At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Race Results - Power, Penske Win! (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch completes three-series sweep in thrilling race (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Hight, Gray And Arana Jr Maintain No 1 Qualifying Positions Saturday At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 20, 2017)
· Medical Update: Ryan Hunter-Reay (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Dramatic run earns Sato pole position for ABC Supply 500 (Aug 19, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
More Rumors!
Scuderia Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen
Posted by: ASkyler on Aug 22, 2017 - 06:44 AM
Formula 1 News
Scuderia Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen


Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announces that Scuderia Ferrari has renewed its technical and racing agreement with Kimi Raikkonen. The Finnish driver will therefore race for the Maranello team in the 2018 Formula One World Championship

 


PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy