|· Magnussen, Garcia Looking for Repeat Victory in Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway (Aug 21, 2017)
· Into the lion's den: who will rule Britannia (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Dejoria, T Gray And Savoie Secure Victories At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Race Results - Power, Penske Win! (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch completes three-series sweep in thrilling race (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Hight, Gray And Arana Jr Maintain No 1 Qualifying Positions Saturday At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 20, 2017)
· Medical Update: Ryan Hunter-Reay (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Dramatic run earns Sato pole position for ABC Supply 500 (Aug 19, 2017)
2017 F1: Verstappen 'stronger than I was'
1979 world champion Jody Scheckter says he sees similarities between himself and F1 sensation Max Verstappen.
"Yes, he reminds me of myself in the beginning, although he is perhaps stronger than I was," the South African, who now runs an organic farm, told Italy's La Repubblica.
"I'd also like to say I was like Hamilton, but I had accidents that he never had," the former Ferrari driver added.
"Vettel is very strong now and also earlier when the cars were different, but three years ago Ricciardo beat him.
"As for Alonso, he is good on the track but he behaves incorrectly, such as his year (2007) at McLaren," Scheckter concluded.
