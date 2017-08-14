F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Force India wants imminent Perez deal
Posted by: ASkyler on Aug 22, 2017 - 07:00 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Force India wants imminent Perez deal


A new Force India deal for Sergio Perez could now be imminent.

The Mexican flirted with a move to Renault for 2017 but instead re-committed to Force India.

 

He said he is happy with his choice.

"I think the team has been moving forwards every year," said Perez.

"There is a lot more interest in terms of sponsorship into the team but it's not easy to make the next step with the big boys.

"In terms of my future, I just hope that once I come back after the summer break, I can have a new contract."

And Force India's sporting boss Otmar Szafnauer told Auto Motor und Sport: "I am confident that we will reach agreement with Checo before the end of the summer break."

And if not, he answered: "Then we will look on the market for alternatives."



