|
|
|
|
|· Magnussen, Garcia Looking for Repeat Victory in Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway (Aug 21, 2017)
· Into the lion's den: who will rule Britannia (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Dejoria, T Gray And Savoie Secure Victories At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Race Results - Power, Penske Win! (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch completes three-series sweep in thrilling race (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Hight, Gray And Arana Jr Maintain No 1 Qualifying Positions Saturday At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 20, 2017)
· Medical Update: Ryan Hunter-Reay (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Dramatic run earns Sato pole position for ABC Supply 500 (Aug 19, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 F1: Mercedes approach gives Vettel advantage
Toto Wolff says Mercedes might need a change of tack in order to beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to the 2017 title.
Before the summer break, Vettel won the race in Hungary whilst his closest championship challenger Lewis Hamilton lost more points by voluntarily letting his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas pass late in the race.
|
|
Wolff told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It is clear that Ferrari is all about Vettel, while our philosophy of having two drivers means we are disadvantaged.
"In the last few years this was not a problem as we were fighting for the championship within our team. But now it's different and we have to adjust," the Mercedes team boss said.
"I'm discussing it with James Allison," Wolff continued. "It will not be enough to correct the problems with the car, as the past years were abnormal championships."
Meanwhile, the Austrian hit back at persistent rumours that with Vettel yet to re-sign with Ferrari for 2018, the German driver could actually be headed to Mercedes.
"That is not true," said Wolff. "We never talked to Seb.
"One of our principles is to talk first with our drivers and see if there is a willingness to continue. Hamilton's contract ends in 2018, but for now there is no problem," he added.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|