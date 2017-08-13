Martin And Diggia Happy To Race At Favourite Silverstone

Team Del Conca Gresini Moto3 prepares for the on-track return at Silverstone, the track hosting the twelfth GP of the 2017 Moto3 World Championship. Both riders Jorge Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio have high hopes for the British event as they aim to get in the mix for honours and make up some ground from the top in the championship standings.



Martin is currently fourth in the title race with a tally of 105 points and two races missed (injury), while Diggia is 10 points shy of his team mate in fifth. Both riders are confident that Silverstone might be the right track for a great showing and important results.



Jorge Martin is continuing to work on his fitness level in order to be able to be at his best for the 100.3 km (62.3 miles) of the 17-lap encounter scheduled for Sunday while Fabio Di Giannantonio, who last year managed to put together a great race from the back of the field, is ready to battle at the front after finding the best feeling with his Honda NSF250RW.



Moto3 action for the British GP will get underway at 9:00 local time (GMT +1).



JORGE MARTIN #88

“Silverstone has always been one of my favourite tracks. After the podium in Spielberg, I really look forward to this race and I’m confident we can do a great job there. The leg is improving, I’m still not 100% fit but I’m getting there. Getting a race win is still the goal although I’m not sure we are ready yet, but we’ll do our best! The weather is surely going to play a part this weekend, so let’s see how it goes.”



FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO #21

“It’s really a spectacular track, one where last year we had a spectacular race. Things didn’t go as planned in Austria, but we’ve found an excellent set up so I think we can do really well in England. We are ready for a race ‘as great as our potential allows it’ and I hope we can finally find the type of results we have been looking for a while now.”



JORGE MARTIN #88

Birthplace: Madrid

Date of birth: 29 Jan 1998

Weight: 63 kg

Height: 168 cm

Best overall finish in Moto3: 16th (Moto3 2016)

Podium finishes: 6

Poles: 6

Best lap: 1

Best result at Silverstone: 10th (Moto3 2016)

Overall standings: 4th (105 points)



FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO #21

Birthplace: Rome

Date of birth: 10 Oct 1998

Weight: 62 Kg

Height: 175 cm

Best overall finish in Moto3: 6th (Moto3 2016)

Podium finishes: 5

Best lap: 1

Best result at Silverstone: 6th (Moto3 2016)

Overall standings: 5th (95 points)



