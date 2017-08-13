Navarro Looking Upwards At Silverstone

The Moto2 World Championship is back in action at Silverstone for the twelfth round of the season, with Team Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 eager to do well after renewing its partnership with both main sponsor and sole rider Jorge Navarro for 2018.



The 21-year-old Spaniard has mixed memories of the British racetrack, where in 2015 (Moto3) he dominated qualifying and set the fastest lap of the race, although he was unable to finsih the encounter. He now hopes to turn his luck around at this venue, where he will race for the first time on board his Kalex machine #9 this weekend.



After the encouraging post-race test in Austria last Monday, Navarro and the team were able to find new settings and competitive lap-times, which gave them a great boost of confidence ahead of this event. Free practice for the middleweight class of MotoGP will begin on Friday at 10:55 local time (GMT +1).



JORGE NAVARRO #9

“I get contrasting feelings when I think about Silverstone. It’s a fantastic track which suits my riding style very well: in 2015 I secured pole position and set the new record for the track, although in the last two editions I was never able to finish the race. I think this track owes me something, at least to let me finish the race. The goal, obviously, is much higher than that.”



JORGE NAVARRO

Place of Birth: La Pobla de Vallbona, Spain

Date of Birth: 3 Feb 1996

Weight: 61 kg

Height: 173 cm

Best overall result in Moto3: 3rd (2016)

Wins: 2

Podiums: 9

Pole positions: 1

Fastest lap: 1

Overall Standings: 13th (47 points)





