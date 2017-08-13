Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 12 British GP - Preview

As doubts linger over the future venue of the British Grand Prix, the historic former airfield of Silverstone hosts the event for the eighteenth time this weekend, with Marc Márquez leading the MotoGP World Championship and boasting one of the largest advantages anybody has been able to manufacture so far this season. The sixteen-point cushion the Spaniard holds over Andrea Dovizioso was only matched in the early part of the season by Maverick Viñales, who has not managed a victory since the French round. Viñales, now back in third place, and his team-mate Valentino Rossi find themselves 24 and 33 points adrift of Márquez respectively after back-to-back races at Brno and Spielberg, but with a maximum 175 still available before the end of the season.



Alvaro Bautista is set to make his 250th Grand Prix start at Silverstone, some fifteen years on from his debut as a 125cc wildcard at the Spanish Grand Prix back in 2002. Since then the Pull&Bear Aspar rider achieved a world title, sixteen wins and 42 of his 49 podiums with this team, a tally he would love to boost this weekend – starting with a stronger performance in free practice and particularly in qualifying. His current team-mate Karel Abraham arrives at Silverstone in good spirits after the announcement last week that he will remain with the Pull&Bear Aspar Team for the 2018 season. The Czech rider, who has scored a couple of top ten finishes this season, has encountered technical issues in the last two races that have denied him the opportunity to score points in his home race and in Austria, where he was lapping inside the top ten.



Álvaro Bautista:“After Austria, where we had problems on Friday and Saturday but were able to improve in the race by going back to the base setting, the plan for Silverstone is to try not to overcomplicate things in practice and maintain a steady progression so that we go into Sunday with the best possible set-up and the confidence of having everything in its place. It is a fun track, one of the longest on the calendar, with several direction changes, so we need an agile bike. We will also have to keep an eye on the weather because it can change in no time, so we will have to make the most of each dry session to perfect the set-up. We are determined to be competitive this weekend and to run with the front guys from the start. We are showing that we have good potential but we need to be faster in practice to make sure we are in the best possible shape for the race. The team and myself are all very motivated and excited about going to Silverstone”.



Karel Abraham: “We go to Great Britain with the excellent news about me re-signing with the Aspar Team for next year, although we are fully focused on the remainder of this season, which is most important. After two tough races I am looking forward to competing at Silverstone, where I missed out on riding last year because World Superbikes race at Donington. It is a difficult circuit because it can be rainy and cold but generally I think it should suit the characteristics of our bike. We will try to work hard from the start and aim for a good result, which I think we are capable of.”



