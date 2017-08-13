Aprilia Racing Team Gresini - MotoGP Silverstone Preview

MotoGP is getting back on the track and it is doing it on the longest track of the calendar, as well as one of the most thrilling. The Silverstone circuit, a former RAF airport, has a fast and flowing layout with rather high average speeds. The weather will be a crucial factor and the teams and riders will need to reckon with it during every practice session.



The Aprilia Racing Team Gresini riders are headed to Great Britain highly motivated, partially because of the positive day of testing in Misano on Monday.



Aleix Espargaró sees favourable characteristics for his RS-GP in the English circuit and he wants to get back to the levels he had demonstrated in the first half of the season. It will be a home race for Sam Lowes and he will be able to count on encouragement from the English fans.



ALEIX ESPARGARO'

"Silverstone is a circuit that I like. The only problem is the weather forecast! There is no acceleration from very low speeds and that is an area where we still suffer a bit, so that should help us in finding the right setup for the RS-GP. In the last race I struggled, but I want to get back up to our levels straight away."



SAM LOWES

"I can't wait to race in front of my home fans. They have always been extremely supportive and that is a very nice thing. I have a few doubts about the weather, but we'll adjust. This is a circuit where we should be able to do well, given the type of braking and the fast, flowing turns."



ROMANO ALBESIANO - APRILIA RACING MANAGER

"Silverstone is a track where we expect to be able to do well, both because of the characteristics of the track and because of the good results of the Misano test. It is a complete and interesting circuit, with high speed direction changes and that is an area where we have taken big steps forward, plus it has overall characteristics that are favourable to the qualities of the RS-GP."



FAUSTO GRESINI - TEAM MANAGER

"We are coming from a very important and positive test. Each time we go out onto the track we improve and this is fundamental, even in light of the new technical upgrades introduced on the RS-GP recently. I expect a step forward compared to the Austrian race, which did not reflect our level of competitiveness. Unfortunately, the foot Sam injured during the last race weekend is still bothering him a bit. I hope it doesn't have too much of an impact on his weekend."





