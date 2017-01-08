F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: F1 close to new China GP deal ?
Posted by: Admin on Aug 23, 2017 - 05:25 AM
Rumor
2017 F1: F1 close to new China GP deal ?


F1 is closing in on a deal to keep the sport in China.

Earlier, a provisional calendar for 2018 listed both the Shanghai event as well as the popular night race in Singapore as provisional.

 

But Sean Bratches, F1's new commercial boss, said a new deal for China is at least close.

"We've been working hard with the promoter and we've got an agreement in principle," he told AFP news agency.

"My suspicion is that it will be executed by the end of next month. Next year the schedule will be released and there will be nothing provisional about Shanghai because we will have a long-term deal," Bratches added.

Less is known about a new deal for Singapore, but Bratches said work is going on behind the scenes to add more street races in Asia.

"I'm spending a lot of time reaching out proactively to cities and think ultimately we will realise more street races than we have seen historically," he said in Shanghai.

Asked if he was talking about Asian races in particular, he confirmed: "Yes, two."



