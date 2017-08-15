RCR Partners with KCMG for 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Race

Richard Childress Racing announced today that KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) will serve as their primary partner on Brandon Jones' No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro for the September 2 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Darlington Raceway. KCMG, an international motorsports group established in 2007, is based in Hong Kong, China and is the leading force in the support and development of professional motorsport racing across the Asia Pacific region, with operations expanding to Europe.



The two organizations are exploring opportunities for KCMG to become involved full time in NASCAR as both a motorsports property and to create a unique platform for business development in the Asia Pacific region through the American stock-car racing series.



"We consider ourselves a global company and we're always looking for opportunities to grow our business," said Dr. Paul Ip, Founder of KCMG. "The opportunity arose to partner with Richard Childress Racing, one of the premier stock car racing teams, and we felt that a partnership for a XFINITY Series race would be the next best step in exploring opportunities in NASCAR."



KCMG was founded by Ip in 2007 with the aim to develop talented drivers and provide the opportunity for fresh Asian talent to step up to higher rungs of motorsport. The Hong Kong-based outfit was the first Chinese team to be granted entry at Le Mans in 2013 and went on to claim LMP2 victory in the French Endurance classic in 2015.



"Paul Ip's passion for all forms of motorsports is unrivaled," said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. "We're looking forward to having KCMG as a primary partner for the Darlington race in September while giving their organization a behind-the-scenes look to our world-class racing and manufacturing operations here in the United States."



Brandon Jones will drive the No. 33 KCMG Chevrolet during the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200. Jones is a second year driver for RCR and is currently competing full time in the XFINITY Series.



