Posted by: newsla on Aug 23, 2017 - 05:51 PM Texas Motor Speedway Enhances Benefits For 2018 Season Ticket Holders



The perks of purchasing Texas Motor Speedway Season Tickets have never been more abundant with the introduction of a referral program and an early pay gift to celebrate Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s final season being added to the 2018 package.



The referral program will provide Season Ticket Holders the opportunity to earn statement credits for every individual referred and converted into a fellow Season Ticket Holder as well as earn entry into a random drawing of unique race access and experiences at Texas Motor Speedway.



Beginning Monday, Sept. 11, when 2018 Season Tickets go on sale, a current Season Ticket Holder will receive a $50 statement credit toward ticket-related purchases for next year for every new Season Ticket referred and paid in full.



Each referral also earns them an entry into a random drawing for a variety of upgrades and experiences at next April's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race including:

• Hot garage passes

• Cold garage passes

• Reserved spot in the exclusive Pit Stop Park tailgating area

• Victory Lane Club suite tickets

• Exclusive passes to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers' meeting

• Passes to the members-only Champagne Toast in The Speedway Club



Current and new Season Ticket Holders can also earn free tickets to November's AAA Texas 500 to witness Earnhardt Jr.'s final race at Texas Motor Speedway. Every Season Ticket paid in full by Friday, Oct. 27, will earn the account a free ticket to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 on Sunday, Nov. 5.



Season Tickets for 2018 start as low as $199 for adults and $30 for kids 12 and under. Season Tickets feature three exciting race weekends - April 7-8 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR doubleheader weekend, June 8-9 Texas Indy 600 INDYCAR/NASCAR weekend and Nov. 2-4 AAA Texas 500 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.



Season Tickets offer the best deal, with a savings of up to 35 percent and a variety of privileges for the entire race season at Texas Motor Speedway.



Additional perks for Season Ticket Holders include:

• Complimentary pre-race passes for April and November Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races

• Flexible, interest-free payment plans

• Half-price VIP Pit Passes for NASCAR and INDYCAR race weekends

• Discounts on parking, merchandise, concessions, camping, Pit Stop Park and Speedway Club membership

• Selecting the specific section and seat to fits your needs and budget



