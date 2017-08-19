|
2017 Road America: Ryan Reed NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview
ADVANCE NOTES
Reed at Road America
Reed has competed at Road America three times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. In those three starts, Reed has one top-five and one top-10 finish. Reed has an average start and average finish of 15th.
Last Year at Road America
Reed qualified seventh and spent the majority of the race running solidly inside the top 10. A late-race caution set the field up with overtime. Reed took the final restart from the ninth position and made his way to a fifth-place finish.
Did You Know?
Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive
Reed on Road America
“We had a top five last year at Road America and have had strong cars at all of the road courses this year. I feel like this weekend is a good opportunity with the Stages to get Playoff points and hopefully contend for a win.”
