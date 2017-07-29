2017 Gateway: Andretti Autosport IndyCar Race Preview

Posted by: newsla on Aug 23, 2017 - 05:52 PM 2017 Gateway: Andretti Autosport IndyCar Race Preview



Verizon IndyCar Series



No. 98 ShopAndretti.com / Curb Honda



"Coming off two podiums in three races, we have the momentum we need going into the closing stages of the season. Gateway is going to be a new experience for all of us, but like every chance to get in a race car, I am excited. The promoters and track have done an incredible job preparing for us and I look forward to putting on a great show for the fans."

Current Points Standings: 8th (394 pts.)



Gateway IndyCar History

The 2017 event will be Rossi's first IndyCar race at Gateway



No. 28 DHL Honda



“I really love short ovals, so the addition of Gateway on the IndyCar schedule was really good news - I've been looking forward to racing the DHL Honda there for quite some time. Gateway did an excellent job on the repave. I'm eager to see how the racing will be.”

Current Points Standings: 11th (322 pts.)



Gateway IndyCar History

The 2017 event will be Hunter-Reay's first IndyCar race at Gateway.



No. 27 Oberto Circle K Honda



"It’s always exciting to add a new venue to the schedule and I’m really looking forward to get to Gateway. The track did a great job with the repave, and I can’t wait to try it out. It will be fun seeing what the new track surface wants – setup wise. I think it will be an exciting race with a lot of drafting, so I hope we can put on a good show for the fans."

Current Points Standings: 13th (306 pts.)



Gateway IndyCar History

The 2017 event will be Andretti's first IndyCar race at Gateway.



No. 26 #CheckIt4Andretti Honda



"Adding a new venue to the schedule always brings excitement. I only drove on the Gateway track a few laps when we tested there, so I was never completely up to speed, but I’m looking forward to this challenging track. Gateway is our last oval race for the season and I hope we can show the speed there that we have shown at all the other ovals."

Current Points Standings: 7th (399 pts.)



Gateway IndyCar History

The 2017 event will be Sato's first IndyCar race at Gateway.



Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires



No. 98 Deltro Energy Mazda



“I’m really excited to get back on an oval, this weekend at Gateway. It sounds like the repaving went very well and I loved Gateway when I tested there. I'm looking forward to the race and hoping for another good weekend.”

Current Points Standings: 2 (255 pts.)



Gateway Indy Lights History

The 2017 event will be Herta's first Indy Lights race at Gateway.



No. 27 Synova Mazda



"I am extremely excited to go to Gateway. We tested there this winter and we had amazing speed. The place is crazy fast and it's going to be a great short oval to race on. They just repaved it and I’ve heard very good things about it. Hopefully it makes for good racing. We have strong momentum coming out of Mid-Ohio, and even though we're not really in the fight for the championship win anymore, I want to finish with the most race wins."

Current Points Standings: 6 (242 pts.)



Gateway Indy Lights History

The 2017 event will be Jamin's first Indy Lights race at Gateway.



No. 28 K-Line Insulators USA Mazda



“I’m definitely looking forward to the race at Gateway Motorsports Park. The series test with the new track surface was more challenging than I think we expected. I think our set ups definitely had to be tweaked from where we were with the old surface. As the IndyCar guys run and rubber the track in more, we may see the track covering up, but we found it was quite slick. The smooth surface definitely made the tires last a lot longer than we were expecting, so that should make for some interesting racing. Our car has overall been quick on ovals this year and I think that’s going to continue at this event. I’m looking forward to a good qualifying session and then racing up front.”

Current Points Standings: 10 (176 pts.)



Gateway Indy Lights History

The 2017 event will be Kellett's first Indy Lights race at Gateway.



No. 48 Journey Mazda



"I'm super excited to get back to racing on an oval, and for my first race at Gateway. I know the team will have good cars, so I think we will be able to qualify well. It looks like this is a tough place to pass, so hopefully we can qualify near the front and stay there for the race."

Current Points Standings: 11 (176 pts.)



Gateway Indy Lights History

The 2017 event will be Norman's first Indy Lights race at Gateway.



PaddockTalk Perspective



