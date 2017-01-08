2017 Gateway: Chevrolet IndyCar Race Preview

Asked to describe Gateway Motorsports Park in one word, Verizon IndyCar Series team owner Ed Carpenter chose “character.”



The 1.25-mile racetrack’s turns aren’t symmetrical. Turns 1 and 2 are tight with 11 degrees of banking, while Turns 3 and 4 are more open with 9 degrees of banking, which creates an egg shape similar to former Indy car venue Twin Ring Motegi in Japan.



The Verizon IndyCar Series returns to the racetrack in Madison, Illinois, after a 13-year absence for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline under the lights Aug. 26.



“It really makes it a challenge for the driver and the team to get a balance in the car that works at both ends of the track. When you have that compromise, I think it produces really good racing,” said Carpenter, driver of the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet.



The 248-lap race is the sixth and final on an oval this season. Chevrolet drivers have won four, including the past three, races on ovals and have garnered 10 of the 15 podium spots in the five events.



Overall, Team Chevy has won eight of the 14 Verizon IndyCar Series races, including the past four, and has secured nine pole starts. Chevrolet also leads the Manufacturer Championship.



Josef Newgarden, driving the No, 9 PPG Automotive Refinish Team Penske Chevrolet, extended his championship points lead to 18 following a runner-up finish to Team Penske teammate Will Power in the 500-mile race Aug. 20 on the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway. Newgarden, who has led laps in seven consecutive races, won the previous races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and on the streets of Toronto.



“Gateway is going to be really exciting since I haven’t ran a race there,” he said. “It’s been a long time since INDYCAR has been there, which presented a new challenge especially with a brand-new track surface. The No. 2 PPG Chevy crew and I have hit a stride as we continue to run well, including a podium finish at Pocono.



“We’re really happy with how this season has been going and know we have to continue to work hard because with only a few races left anything can happen.”



Chevrolet drivers occupy four of the top five spots in the standings with three races left. Forty-two points separate the front-running Newgarden and fifth-place Power, whose victory at Pocono moved the driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet into ninth place on the all-time list with 32 career wins.



Helio Castroneves, driving the No. 3 Shell Fuel Rewards Chevrolet, is 22 points arrears of Newgarden and is the only past winner at Gateway Motorsports Park entered. He won the 2003 race from the pole, and has never finished outside the top 10 in five starts at the track.



Reigning Verizon IndyCar Series champion Simon Pagenaud, No. 1 Menards Chevrolet, is in third place. He is the only driver to complete all 1,938 laps.



Drivers representing each of the eight full-time Verizon IndyCar Series entrants tested Aug. 3 on the repaved racing surface. Conor Daly, driver of the No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet for AJ Foyt Racing, was the fastest during an Open Test in May before the capital improvement project began and returned for laps on the smoother surface.



“It feels grippy and it’s a lot faster than when we tested before,” he said. “Turns 1 and 2 are so different from Turns 3 and 4. It’s challenging. We’re still quite fast, but it’s always going to be competitive come race weekend.”



NBCSN will telecast the race live at 9 p.m. ET Saturday.



At Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, Team Chevy will be well represented by:

ED CARPENTER RACING:

Ed Carpenter, No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet

JR Hildebrand, No. 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet



A.J. FOYT ENTERPRISES:

Conor Daly, No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet

Carlos Munoz, No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet

TEAM PENSKE:

Simon Pagenaud, No. 1 Menards Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Automotive Refinish Chevrolet

Helio Castroneves, No. 3 Shell Fuel Rewards Chevrolet

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet



Chevrolet IndyCar V6 Year-By-Year Results



Year Races Wins Poles Notes

2012 15 11 10 Engine Manufacturer Championship; Driver & Owner Titles (Ryan Hunter-Reay/Michael Andretti)

2013 19 10 11 Engine Manufacturer Championship;

Indy 500 win (Tony Kanaan)

2014 18 12 13 Engine Manufacturer Championship; Driver & Owner Titles (Will Power/Roger Penske)

2015 16 10 16 Engine Manufacturer Championship; Driver & Owner Titles (Scott Dixon/Chip Ganassi);

Indy 500 Win (Juan Pablo Montoya) – first manufacturer to capture all titles since Chevrolet returned to the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2012

2016 16 14 13 Engine Manufacturer Championship; Driver & Owner Titles (Simon Pagenaud/Roger Penske)

2017 14 8 9 Poles - St. Petersburg (Will Power), Long Beach (Helio Castroneves), Barber (Power), Phoenix (Castroneves); Indy road course (Power); Road America (Castroneves); Iowa (Power); Toronto (Pagenaud); Mid-Ohio (Power). Wins – Barber (Josef Newgarden), Phoenix (Simon Pagenaud), Indy road course (Power), Texas (Power); Iowa (Castroneves); Toronto (Newgarden); Mid-Ohio (Newgarden); Pocono (Power)

Totals 98 65 72



2017 Verizon IndyCar Series Championship (Chevrolet in bold)

Driver Standings Team Standings Manufacturer Standings

1. Josef Newgarden - 494

2. Scott Dixon - 476

3. Helio Castroneves - 472

4. Simon Pagenaud - 468

5. Will Power - 452 1. No. 2 Team Penske - 494

2. No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing – 476

3. No. 3 Team Penske - 472

4. No. 1 Team Penske - 468

5. No. 12 Team Penske - 452 1. Chevrolet – 1,213

2. Honda – 1,176



Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline (all times ET)

• Verizon IndyCar Series Practice 1: 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25

• Verizon IndyCar Series Qualifications: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25

• Verizon IndyCar Series Practice 2: 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25

• Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline: 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26

• TV/Radio/Other: NBCSN will telecast the 248-lap/310-mile race on the 1.25-mile oval live at 9 p.m. ET Saturday. Single-car qualifications and the two practice sessions will be streamed on IndyCar.com. Qualifications and the race also will be broadcast on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com, the INDYCAR Mobile app, Sirius 212, and XM209.



