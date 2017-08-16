Speeding To Help Comes Full Circle In Close Of 10th Anniversary Season

It was only fitting that Texas Motor Speedway culminated its 10th anniversary season of its Speeding To Help community outreach program with Wednesday's visit to the Ronald McDonald House in Fort Worth.



It was 2008 when Texas Motor Speedway formed Speeding To Help and one of the community outreach visits that inaugural year was to Fort Worth's Ronald McDonald House in partnership with its official concessionaire, Levy Restaurants. Just like the full-time staffers from the speedway and Levy Restaurants did 10 years ago, another group of staff members led by speedway president Eddie Gossage came in and provided a "Meals From The Heart" lunch for the families staying at the facility.



For families of critically ill children, the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth provides a home-away-from-home for families, and allows parents and siblings to stay together while remaining close to a child receiving life-saving medical care in area hospitals.



For families coming in for lunch on Wednesday, Texas Motor Speedway and Levy Restaurants served a menu consisting of a Greek salad, lemon basil chicken, wild rice pilaf and mixed vegetables. Levy also had a cupcake decorating area for the children, which included an array of toppings including M&M's, jelly beans, chocolate chips, Whoppers and sprinkles, and the speedway gave them die-cast stock cars for a toy.



Click above for b-roll from Wednesday's Speeding To Help event and comments from TMS President Eddie Gossage and RMD Chief Development Officer Angie Gallaway.





"Ten years ago, our staff started during the month of August going out one day a week and volunteering at different organizations around Dallas/Fort Worth. Ten years ago, we were right here at Ronald McDonald House in Fort Worth, so it's kind of fitting we wrap up the 2017 Speeding To Help program here," Gossage said. "We try to be a big contributor to the community that has been so good to us. We've been very blessed and we want to be a blessing to the community too."



The Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth also is a place where families can find comfort and compassion from volunteers, staff and other families faced with similar challenges. There are a variety of volunteer opportunities that range from students to corporations that would like to make a difference. For more information on those opportunities, please visit https://rmhfw.org/get-involved/volunteer/.



"At the Ronald McDonald House here in Fort Worth, we have 57 rooms so on any given day we can accommodate up to 57 families," said Angie Gallaway, chief development officer for the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth. "That could be the patient. It could be mom and dad, brother or sister, or even grandma and grandpa - anyone who's involved in the support system and care for that particular child. The volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House are the heart of the house. They are here to help our families and to help make the RMH the special place that it is."



Texas Motor Speedway's visit to the Ronald McDonald House was the fourth and final community outreach event as part of its month-long Speeding To Help program. The program kicked off Aug. 4 with volunteers assisting at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden by sprucing up the Oval Rose Garden as well as the vegetable garden. On Aug. 10, speedway volunteers teamed up with the Fort Worth Police Department to assist the city's homeless at True Worth Place. Volunteers helped assemble lockers for the newly remodeled women's shelter across the street from True Worth Place. Last Wednesday, more than a dozen staffers took part in the Rainbow Days' "Back-To-School Celebration" for families living in Dallas-area shelters. (Click here for 2017 Speeding To Help recap video.)



In the 10 years of Speeding To Help, the program has provided assistance to 36 organizations or programs throughout the various counties in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex as well as the West, Texas Long-Term Recovery Project.



Those organizations are the 6 Stones Mission Network; Austin Street Center; Butler Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Fort Worth; Camp Summit; Catholic Charities Fort Worth; Children's Medical Center in Dallas; Christian Community Action; Clara Love Elementary School; Community Powered Revitalization; Dallas Arboretum; Dallas Life Homeless Shelter; Dallas Zoo; Denton County Friends of the Family; Feed The Children; Fort Worth Botanic Garden; Fort Worth Parks and Recreation; Fort Worth Police Department; Homes For Our Troops; Humane Society of North Texas; Mission Arlington; North Texas Food Bank; Mosaic Vocational Center; Northwest Independent School District; Rainbow Days; Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth (twice); Rosemont 6th Grade School of Fort Worth; Tarrant Area Food Bank; The Salvation Army (twice); Trinity Habitat for Humanity (twice); True Worth Place of Fort Worth; United Community Centers, Inc. of Fort Worth; United Methodist Committee on Relief rebuilding project for Granbury, Texas; United Service Organization (USO) of Dallas/Fort Worth; Volunteers of America Texas; and West (Texas) Long-Term Recovery Project.



