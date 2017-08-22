F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Lando Norris a star of the future
Posted by: Admin on Aug 24, 2017 - 06:54 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Lando Norris a star of the future


F1 sensation Max Verstappen has joined those who predict a strong future for the latest star of the junior category F3.

Arguably the highest profile driver in European F3 this year is Mick Schumacher, the 18-year-old son of seven time world champion Michael.

 

"If I had to give Mick some advice, then it would be to concentrate completely on yourself. Don't look left and right to the others," Verstappen, who stepped out of F3 straight into F1 stardom, told Speed Week.

"It sounds simple but I think it's the right recipe," the Dutchman added.

Young Schumacher, however, is just eleventh overall in the European F3 championship, which is actually being led by a rookie Briton by the name of Lando Norris.

Norris recently impressed the F1 world with his performance during the post-Hungary GP test with McLaren.

"My impressions are probably no different than yours," Verstappen said. "Lando Norris is very strong, and he is only 17 years old. Clearly he is promising for the future and a driver we'll hear a lot about."

Verstappen thinks F3 is a good platform from which to spring into F1.

"I was able to learn a lot and found that the cars are not unlike formula one," he said.

"I'm sure F3 is one of the main reasons I made it so quickly into formula one," he said.



