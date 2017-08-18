Oberto All-Natural Beef Jerky Returns To Andretti Lineup In St Louis

Posted by: newsla on Aug 24, 2017 - 05:30 PM Oberto All-Natural Beef Jerky Returns To Andretti Lineup In St Louis



Red, white and green will be the color scheme for Marco Andretti as Seattle-based Oberto All-Natural Beef Jerky takes over his No. 27 Honda for the 248-lap race on August 26 at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis, MO.



“After a great first year with both Andretti Rallycross and Andretti Autosport, we’re excited to expand our partnership with Andretti to St. Louis at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500,” said Oberto CEO Tom Hernquist. “As a family-owned company celebrating its 100th year in business next year, we’re looking forward to building awareness across the U.S. for our all-natural beef jerky, trail mix and meat sticks.”



Familiar with Michael Andretti’s family of race teams, Oberto has partnered with Circle K this season to bring to life Scott Speed’s No. 41 Oberto/Circle K Beetle GRC for the 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross championship. Expanding on their partnership, Oberto joined Marco Andretti previously for April’s Verizon IndyCar Series event at Phoenix International Raceway.



Nazareth, Pennsylvania-native, Andretti is in his 12th Verizon Indy Car Series season with Andretti Autosport, and is just shy of his 200th career start at 197 starts going into this race weekend.



Verizon IndyCar Series action continues this weekend for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park. NBC Sports Network live broadcast begins at 9 p.m. ET, with competition going green under the lights at 9:45 p.m. ET.





PaddockTalk Perspective



