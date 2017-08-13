British GP (Silverstone): The Conquest of Silverstone

Did you know…?



- Andrea Dovizioso's first MotoGP victory was at the British Grand Prix in 2009. That year was the last time he raced at the Donington Park track. From the following year until today, the race has always been held at Silverstone.



- Andrea has a total of 5 victories in MotoGP, having achieved the last 4 in just the last 10 months.



- With three victories this year, Dovizioso equals Loris Capirossi in the number of wins on a Ducati in a single season. Ahead of both Dovizioso and Capirossi is Casey Stoner, who has totaled 10 wins.



- Dovizioso was victorious at the Austrian Grand Prix where Lorenzo was the rider who led the most laps with a total of 11.



- Jorge Lorenzo is the current rider with the most victories at Silverstone, with a total of 3 wins (2010, 2012 and 2013), matched by Kenny Roberts (1978, 1979 and 1983) in the all-time ranking.



- Lorenzo beat Márquez in the 2013 GP with a spectacular inside pass in the penultimate corner on the final lap.



- Danilo Petrucci finished second in the 2015 race, which up to now has been the best Ducati result at Silverstone.



- Andrea Iannone's Ducati reached 332.4 km/h in 2015 which was the highest speed ever achieved at Silverstone.



- At 5,900 m in length, Silverstone is the longest circuit of the entire championship, and next to the Austin circuit, the only one where the riders lap above the 2 minute mark.



- In 2011, a new pit area was built between turns #10 and #11. This was only used in 2011 and in 2012. The next year, they returned to using the old finish line ahead of the famous Woodcote corner, leaving the new facilities only for F1 use.



- The Silverstone circuit entered the calendar in 1977 as a substitute for the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy. The race has since been renamed the British GP.



- Silverstone was built on a World War II airport. At present, there are still remains of its three crossing tracks. Of these, the Wellington Straight, is part of the circuit, and it gets its name from the bombers called Vickers Wellington, which had its main headquarters at this location.



- Although the layout has 18 corners, the riders are only on the brakes at 11 points per lap, using the brakes for 34 seconds.



- The strongest braking is for turn 7, which goes from 330 km/h to 112 km/h and puts a force on the brake lever of 6.9 kg. However, the longest in time and distance is the braking for turn 16, which goes 259 m over a 4.9 seconds to go from speeds of 299 km/h to 97 km/h.



- The longest straight at Silverstone is known as Hangar, where the highest speed is achieved.



- Since returning to the Silverstone circuit in 2010, there have been a total of two races held in the rain, the 2011 race with Stoner's victory and the 2015 race with Rossi's victory.





