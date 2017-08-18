Bayne Honors Roush Fenway's First Victory with Darlington Throwback

Trevor Bayne’s No. 6 AdvoCare Ford will sport a familiar scheme when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) returns to Darlington Raceway for the famed Southern 500. As part of NASCAR’s official throwback weekend, Bayne’s Ford will harken back to the first paint scheme run during Roush Fenway Racing’s first two seasons with NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin. The scheme earned one victory, the organization’s first in NASCAR, in the MENCS event at North Carolina Motor Speedway (Rockingham) on Oct. 22, 1989.



“It is such an honor to run this paint scheme in Darlington,” said Bayne. “It’s really special to be driving a car that is honoring the beginning of Roush Fenway Racing. This organization has meant so much to me and my career as a driver and it means a lot to me to be the one who has the privilege of returning this scheme to the track in Darlington.”



The scheme, originally sponsored by Stroh Light, ran in the MENCS during the 1988 and 1989 seasons. During that time period, the Roush Fenway Ford earned one win, 17 top-fives, 28 top-10s and led 602 laps in 58 total starts.



For Bayne, Darlington marks the third-consecutive season that the Knoxville, Tenn. native will run a scheme honoring the history of Roush Fenway and the No. 6 Ford. In 2015 and 2016, the 2011 Daytona 500 champion piloted Fords honoring the schemes driven by Hall of Famer Martin from 1996 through 1999.



“To be driving another No. 6 scheme that was made famous by Mark (Martin) is a huge honor,” added Bayne. “Hopefully we can continue the momentum we have gained the last couple of weekends and give this scheme the run it deserves and be in contention at the end of the night.”



Bayne enters the Southern 500 fresh off of consecutive top-10 finishes at Michigan International Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.



The MENCS event at Darlington Raceway is scheduled to begin live on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 6:00 p.m. EST on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



