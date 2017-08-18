Pearce to Sing National Anthem at Bank of America 500

The Bank of America 500 on Sunday, Oct. 8, brings race teams back for NASCAR’s homecoming at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but the iconic fall classic will also bring fans to their feet when breakthrough singer/songwriter Carly Pearce performs the national anthem. Lighting up the crowd with a spectacular rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Pearce’s appearance builds anticipation around her long-awaited debut album on Big Machine Records. EVERY LITTLE THING is slated for release Oct. 13 while the title track has already solidified Pearce as the only solo female currently in the top 15 of Country radio. She was also chosen as an esteemed all-genre iHeartRadio ON THE VERGE artist earlier this year, in addition to being the first artist tapped for Cox Media’s Plugged In program.



The title track from the Kentucky native’s album has reached No. 17 on the Billboard Hot Country charts. In addition to her impressive musical exploits, Pearce is currently on the road with Bobby Bones’ “Funny & Alone Comedy Tour” and will join Brett Young’s “Caliville” dates this fall.



“Experiencing the roar of the engines and the adrenaline rush felt around the track during a NASCAR race is pretty exciting,” shared Pearce. “I’m so honored to be invited to sing the national anthem at the legendary Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America 500.”



Additionally, fans who buy two adult tickets to this year’s Bank of America 500 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final Charlotte Motor Speedway start as a full-time driver – will receive a commemorative Earnhardt bobblehead while supplies last.



Kids 13 and under can get into the Bank of America 500 for just $10. As a salute to Earnhardt’s final race, adult tickets are available as a two-pack for $88. For tickets, camping and upgrades, fans can call the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.



