Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and Fifth Third Bank will honor NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip with a throwback again for the 2017 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The paint scheme from Waltrip’s 1997 season is one of Stenhouse, Jr.’s favorite paint schemes along with the all chrome scheme that Waltrip ran the same year.



“We’re sticking with an iconic No. 17 paint scheme again this year for the Darlington throwback weekend,” said Stenhouse. “This scheme from 1997 has the chrome numbers on it that everyone associates with Waltrip. I hope it brings us the kind of success that he achieved at ‘The Lady in Black’.”

The NASCAR Hall of Famer collected five wins, 18 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes in 55 starts at Darlington.



“Fifth Third Bank has been on the car for both of our wins this season so we're hoping they bring that same luck to us in Darlington next weekend,” said Stenhouse. “Fifth Third is committed to banking a 5/3 better and it looks like they've been helping us race a 5/3 better too!"



The scheme incorporates the branding of Fifth Third Bank, one of Stenhouse’s longtime sponsors while maintaining the design and chrome numbers of the original car that Waltrip drove in the 1990’s. The car will also feature the logo of Frontier Communications on the decklid as part of the #FueledByFifthThird value-added B2B program.



Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback event celebrates the history and heritage of NASCAR racing at one of the sport’s most iconic tracks. The campaign focuses on specific eras plus the historic moments and drivers that made impacts at the track Too Tough to Tame. The Tradition Continues throwback celebration will take place on Labor Day weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® is set for Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.





