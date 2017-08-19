2017 Road America: Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

Posted by: newsla on Aug 25, 2017 - 03:45 AM 2017 Road America: Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview



Dylan Lupton

Team: No. 24 Nut Up Toyota

Crew Chief: Clinton Cram

Team Owner: James Whitener

Twitter: @LuptonDylan and @JGLRacing



Johnsonville 180 - Sunday August 27th at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC



Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90



Lupton at Road America:

Dylan will be making his second career XFINITY Series start at Road America. His previous start occurred during the 2015 season where he steered his way to a 13th place finish.



The start will mark Lupton's 20th career start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.



Dylan's Thoughts on Road America:

"After a relaxing weekend off, I am ready to get back to the track at Road America. Road America is one of my favorite tracks on our schedule, with its long straights, tricky braking zones, and diverse corners throughout the track. The last two road courses have shown that our No. 24 Nut Up Industries Camry has speed and we can compete in the top 10. We just need to keep our nose clean throughout the race and minimize our mistakes on the track and pit road to get us the finish we deserve."



Nut Up Sponsorship:

Nut Up Industries is a small, family owned almond company located in the heart of California. They have recently launched a variety of healthy alternative snacks. They offer roasted "CHOPPED" flavored almonds and almond butter.



These two products are available in a variety of different flavors. Nut Up Industries "CHOPPED" products are different from any other snack for a variety of reasons. They offer 10 different delicious flavors, they are easy to eat and are great for people who are always on the go and need lots of fuel for every adventure life brings. You can take them everywhere; to the gym, track, work, school, skiing, fishing, hunting, etc...





PaddockTalk Perspective



