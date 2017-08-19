|
|
|
|
|· Magnussen, Garcia Looking for Repeat Victory in Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway (Aug 21, 2017)
· Into the lion's den: who will rule Britannia (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Dejoria, T Gray And Savoie Secure Victories At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Race Results - Power, Penske Win! (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch completes three-series sweep in thrilling race (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Hight, Gray And Arana Jr Maintain No 1 Qualifying Positions Saturday At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 20, 2017)
· Medical Update: Ryan Hunter-Reay (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Dramatic run earns Sato pole position for ABC Supply 500 (Aug 19, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Road America: Dakoda Armstrong NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview
Dakoda Armstrong
Team: No. 28 WinField United Toyota
Crew Chief: Steve Gray
Team Owner: James Whitener
Twitter: @DakodaArmstrong and @JGLRacing
|
|
Johnsonville 180 - Sunday August 27th at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC
Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90
Armstrong at Road America:
Dakoda will be making his fourth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Road America. He has a best XFINITY Series finish of 13th at the track which came during the event last season.
The start will mark Armstrong's 129th career start in the XFINITY Series.
Dakoda's Thoughts on Road America:
"Road America is a long road course where it is easy to make mistakes and get off the track. We are in a points battle with only a handful of races left before the playoffs so we have to go into the race looking to minimize mistakes. But at the same time we have to race aggressively."
"I continue to work at improving on road courses and we were able to stay out of trouble and get a top-10 finish at our last road course race at Mid-Ohio. I know my team will provide me with a solid No. 28 Toyota and we just need to go out and execute."
Bristol Rewind:
Bristol Motor Speedway has not been kind to Dakoda Armstrong in his previous visits and Friday night was no different. Coming off a top-10 finish last week at Mid-Ohio, Armstrong would falter in Thunder Valley as he posted a disappointing 24th place finish in the running of the Food City 300.
2017 Stats:
Starts: 22
Avg. Starting Position: 23.0
Avg. Finishing Position: 17.5
Best Finish: 3rd (Daytona - June)
Points Standing: 10th
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|