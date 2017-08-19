2017 Road America: Dakoda Armstrong NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

Posted by: newsla on Aug 25, 2017 - 03:46 AM 2017 Road America: Dakoda Armstrong NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview



Dakoda Armstrong

Team: No. 28 WinField United Toyota

Crew Chief: Steve Gray

Team Owner: James Whitener

Twitter: @DakodaArmstrong and @JGLRacing



Johnsonville 180 - Sunday August 27th at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC



Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90



Armstrong at Road America:

Dakoda will be making his fourth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Road America. He has a best XFINITY Series finish of 13th at the track which came during the event last season.



The start will mark Armstrong's 129th career start in the XFINITY Series.



Dakoda's Thoughts on Road America:

"Road America is a long road course where it is easy to make mistakes and get off the track. We are in a points battle with only a handful of races left before the playoffs so we have to go into the race looking to minimize mistakes. But at the same time we have to race aggressively."



"I continue to work at improving on road courses and we were able to stay out of trouble and get a top-10 finish at our last road course race at Mid-Ohio. I know my team will provide me with a solid No. 28 Toyota and we just need to go out and execute."



Bristol Rewind:

Bristol Motor Speedway has not been kind to Dakoda Armstrong in his previous visits and Friday night was no different. Coming off a top-10 finish last week at Mid-Ohio, Armstrong would falter in Thunder Valley as he posted a disappointing 24th place finish in the running of the Food City 300.



2017 Stats:

Starts: 22

Avg. Starting Position: 23.0

Avg. Finishing Position: 17.5

Best Finish: 3rd (Daytona - June)

Points Standing: 10th



PaddockTalk Perspective



