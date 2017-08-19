|
2017 Road America: Ross Chastain NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview
Ross Chastain will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet in Sunday’s Johnsonville 180 at Road America, the third and final road-course event on this season’s Xfinity Series schedule.
|
|
Chastain has had good runs in road-course competition this year, finishing 19th at Watkins Glen, N.Y. and 15th at Lexington, Ohio.
Sunday’s race will be more important, as Chastain sits on the outside looking in in the race for Xfinity playoff spots, 43 points below the cutoff line.
“We’ve had good luck in road-course races this year,” Chastain said. “Now we need another good effort at Road America. It’s a tough track but one that I like.”
The race will be Chastain’s third on the four-mile, 14-turn course.
Practice is scheduled at Road America at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (ET) Saturday. Qualifying is set for 11:45 a.m. Sunday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.
