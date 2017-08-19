|
|
|
|
|· Magnussen, Garcia Looking for Repeat Victory in Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway (Aug 21, 2017)
· Into the lion's den: who will rule Britannia (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Dejoria, T Gray And Savoie Secure Victories At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Race Results - Power, Penske Win! (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch completes three-series sweep in thrilling race (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Hight, Gray And Arana Jr Maintain No 1 Qualifying Positions Saturday At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 20, 2017)
· Medical Update: Ryan Hunter-Reay (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Dramatic run earns Sato pole position for ABC Supply 500 (Aug 19, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Road America: Garrett Smithley NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview
The Johnsonville 180 Xfinity Series race scheduled this weekend at Road America is a rarity for Xfinity drivers – an event on Sunday.
|
|
With the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series enjoying an off weekend, Xfinity drivers and teams will be in the spotlight on Sunday at the four-mile, 14-turn track near Elkhart Lake.
Garrett Smithley, driving the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 0 Chevrolet, will be racing at the track for the second time. But the race will be almost like a first for Smithley, who was taken out in last year’s event by a crash on the second lap.
“I’m anxious to get back to Road America and show what we can do,” Smithley said. “Last year was frustrating, to go all the way there and have to go to the garage a few minutes after the race started. We’re looking for better things this year.”
Xfinity teams will practice at Road America at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (ET) Saturday. Qualifying is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Sunday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|