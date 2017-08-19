|
|
|
|
|· Magnussen, Garcia Looking for Repeat Victory in Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway (Aug 21, 2017)
· Into the lion's den: who will rule Britannia (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Dejoria, T Gray And Savoie Secure Victories At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Race Results - Power, Penske Win! (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch completes three-series sweep in thrilling race (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Hight, Gray And Arana Jr Maintain No 1 Qualifying Positions Saturday At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 20, 2017)
· Medical Update: Ryan Hunter-Reay (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Dramatic run earns Sato pole position for ABC Supply 500 (Aug 19, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Road America: Sheldon Creed NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview
Sheldon Creed will be back in the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet in Sunday’s Johnsonville 180 road-course race at Road America.
|
|
Creed, driving with sponsorship from United Rentals, made his Xfinity Series debut two races ago at Mid-Ohio. A transmission problem early in the race forced him to the pits for repairs, and he finished 34th.
Creed, 19, has won the Speed Energy Formula Off-Road Series for trucks championship twice. He also has raced in the K&N Pro Series East and West and in ARCA and has driven Camping World Truck Series races at Eldora Speedway.
Sunday’s race is the only NASCAR national series race this weekend.
Practice sessions are scheduled at 2 and 4 p.m. (ET) Saturday. Qualifying is set for 11:45 a.m. Sunday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|