2017 Road America: Sheldon Creed NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

Posted by: newsla on Aug 25, 2017 - 03:47 AM



Sheldon Creed will be back in the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet in Sunday’s Johnsonville 180 road-course race at Road America.



Creed, driving with sponsorship from United Rentals, made his Xfinity Series debut two races ago at Mid-Ohio. A transmission problem early in the race forced him to the pits for repairs, and he finished 34th.



Creed, 19, has won the Speed Energy Formula Off-Road Series for trucks championship twice. He also has raced in the K&N Pro Series East and West and in ARCA and has driven Camping World Truck Series races at Eldora Speedway.



Sunday’s race is the only NASCAR national series race this weekend.



Practice sessions are scheduled at 2 and 4 p.m. (ET) Saturday. Qualifying is set for 11:45 a.m. Sunday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.





