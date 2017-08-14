F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Test of new MotoGP bike swap procedure
Posted by: ASkyler on Aug 25, 2017 - 03:51 AM
MotoGP
Test of new MotoGP bike swap procedure


Trial of new bike swap procedure to take place following MotoGP FP2

There are some small changes to Friday’s schedule at the Octo British Grand Prix: the MotoGP™ grid will test a new bike swap procedure for flag-to-flag races at the end of their FP2 session. Moto2™ FP2 will therefore begin ten minutes later.

 

After the chequered flag comes out at the end of MotoGP™ FP2, riders will return to pitlane and swap bikes using the new, trial system. They will then exit pitlane to do one more lap of the track, and may do a practice start on that lap.

This new bike swap process will have signs on pitlane indicating the point at which riders may turn in, and a new bike position for all teams. It will also include a mechanic with a lollipop whose sole task is to observe pitlane traffic during the bike swap and ensure his/her rider is released safely.

Moto2™ FP2 will begin at 15:15 local time (GMT +1).

