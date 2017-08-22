|
2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari on Top!
By Mike Sulka
F1 is back! Massa crashes. After the long summer vacation, newly contracted Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari led the opening practice for the 2017 Belgium Grand Prix at the Spa Francorchamps Circuit with a lap of 1:45.502. Kimi seems almost happy this weekend.
Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes was second quick. It has been assumed that Spa should be a Mercedes track given the need for power and long straights. His second position likely can be traced back to his use of tyres. Hamilton used the "soft" compound, while the Ferrari pair used the "ultra soft" Pirelli compound.
Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 was just a tenth behind Raikkonen. Vettel continues to lead the 2017 Formula One points championship.
Red Bull shouldn't even be close to Mercedes at Spa, and in the end, they really weren't being eight tenths off Raikkonen's pace. Its doubtful that gap will change much with the Renault engine pushing the sleds of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.
Felipe Massa turned just three laps before bungling his weekend with a hard crash. The Williams drove straight off of Les Combes (Turn Seven), and the left side slammed the wall. Massa walked away, but the car will need lots of work.
Next up, practice two for the 2017 Belgium Grand Prix in a couple hours.
|2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One Practice 1 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:45.502
|13
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:45.555
|+0.053s
|19
|3
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:45.647
|+0.145s
|13
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:46.302
|+0.800s
|18
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:46.352
|+0.850s
|22
|6
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:46.424
|+0.922s
|20
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Toro Rosso
|1:47.446
|+1.944s
|22
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:47.670
|+2.168s
|27
|9
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:47.851
|+2.349s
|20
|10
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:47.865
|+2.363s
|18
|11
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|RENAULT
|1:47.930
|+2.428s
|14
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:48.037
|+2.535s
|15
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:48.252
|+2.750s
|18
|14
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:48.452
|+2.950s
|19
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:48.541
|+3.039s
|24
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:48.615
|+3.113s
|20
|17
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:48.626
|+3.124s
|20
|18
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:50.160
|+4.658s
|21
|19
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:51.263
|+5.761s
|13
|20
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|3
PaddockTalk Perspective
