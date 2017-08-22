2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari on Top!

By Mike Sulka



F1 is back! Massa crashes. After the long summer vacation, newly contracted Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari led the opening practice for the 2017 Belgium Grand Prix at the Spa Francorchamps Circuit with a lap of 1:45.502. Kimi seems almost happy this weekend.



Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes was second quick. It has been assumed that Spa should be a Mercedes track given the need for power and long straights. His second position likely can be traced back to his use of tyres. Hamilton used the "soft" compound, while the Ferrari pair used the "ultra soft" Pirelli compound.



Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 was just a tenth behind Raikkonen. Vettel continues to lead the 2017 Formula One points championship.



Red Bull shouldn't even be close to Mercedes at Spa, and in the end, they really weren't being eight tenths off Raikkonen's pace. Its doubtful that gap will change much with the Renault engine pushing the sleds of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.



Felipe Massa turned just three laps before bungling his weekend with a hard crash. The Williams drove straight off of Les Combes (Turn Seven), and the left side slammed the wall. Massa walked away, but the car will need lots of work.



2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One Practice 1 Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:45.502 13 2 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:45.555 +0.053s 19 3 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:45.647 +0.145s 13 4 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:46.302 +0.800s 18 5 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:46.352 +0.850s 22 6 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:46.424 +0.922s 20 7 55 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso 1:47.446 +1.944s 22 8 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:47.670 +2.168s 27 9 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:47.851 +2.349s 20 10 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:47.865 +2.363s 18 11 30 Jolyon Palmer RENAULT 1:47.930 +2.428s 14 12 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:48.037 +2.535s 15 13 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:48.252 +2.750s 18 14 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:48.452 +2.950s 19 15 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:48.541 +3.039s 24 16 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:48.615 +3.113s 20 17 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:48.626 +3.124s 20 18 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:50.160 +4.658s 21 19 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:51.263 +5.761s 13 20 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3









