2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari on Top!
Posted by: ASkyler on Aug 25, 2017 - 06:25 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari on Top!


By Mike Sulka

F1 is back! Massa crashes. After the long summer vacation, newly contracted Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari led the opening practice for the 2017 Belgium Grand Prix at the Spa Francorchamps Circuit with a lap of 1:45.502. Kimi seems almost happy this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes was second quick. It has been assumed that Spa should be a Mercedes track given the need for power and long straights. His second position likely can be traced back to his use of tyres. Hamilton used the "soft" compound, while the Ferrari pair used the "ultra soft" Pirelli compound.

Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 was just a tenth behind Raikkonen. Vettel continues to lead the 2017 Formula One points championship.

Red Bull shouldn't even be close to Mercedes at Spa, and in the end, they really weren't being eight tenths off Raikkonen's pace. Its doubtful that gap will change much with the Renault engine pushing the sleds of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

Felipe Massa turned just three laps before bungling his weekend with a hard crash. The Williams drove straight off of Les Combes (Turn Seven), and the left side slammed the wall. Massa walked away, but the car will need lots of work.

Next up, practice two for the 2017 Belgium Grand Prix in a couple hours.

 


























2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One Practice 1 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
17Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:45.50213
244Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:45.555+0.053s19
35Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:45.647+0.145s13
433Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:46.302+0.800s18
53Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:46.352+0.850s22
677Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:46.424+0.922s20
755Carlos SainzToro Rosso1:47.446+1.944s22
831Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:47.670+2.168s27
926Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:47.851+2.349s20
102Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:47.865+2.363s18
1130Jolyon PalmerRENAULT1:47.930+2.428s14
1227Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:48.037+2.535s15
1314Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:48.252+2.750s18
1411Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:48.452+2.950s19
1518Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:48.541+3.039s24
1620Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:48.615+3.113s20
178Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:48.626+3.124s20
189Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:50.160+4.658s21
1994Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:51.263+5.761s13
2019Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES3





