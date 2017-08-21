Top-5 Results For Team Del Conca Gresini On Opening Day Of British GP

Posted by: newsla on Aug 25, 2017 - 05:52 PM Top-5 Results For Team Del Conca Gresini On Opening Day Of British GP



Team Del Conca Gresini Moto3 enjoyed a great start of the British GP today at Silverstone, Great Britain, with both riders able to set encouraging lap-times and find a good feeling on board their Honda NSF250RW machines in what was the opening day of action for the quarter-litre class of MotoGP.



Fourth in the combined times of today’s two free practice sessions, Jorge Martin is still fighting with his fitness conditions – which is still not perfect after the ankle injury suffered at Sachsenring at the end of June. The 18-year-old Spanish rider logged a 2’13.783secs lap-time that was less than half a second shy of the leader and completed 13 laps of the long and fast British track.



Fabio Di Giannantonio had a good first day too, as he finished fifth and only 45 thousandths of a second away from his teammate. The young Italian needs to improve the feeling with the front-end of his Honda machine in order to fight for a front-grid start in tomorrow’s Moto3 qualifying, which will get underway at 12:35 local time (GMT +1).



4th - JORGE MARTIN #88

“Things were not silky smooth today because the pain has increased compared to Austria. We are working on getting back the perfect feeling with the bike but it’s taking time, because the track is really bumpy. We need to make the tyres last longer, but we’re quite competitive already. We need to improve the front-end of the bike but I’m quite confident we will.”



5th - FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO #21

“It was good today! We started off well this morning by using the same set-up we found in the previous races. This is a track I really like and surely that helps. I already set a good lap-time in FP2, but I know there’s some room for improvement and we know what we need to do to get there. If I could find a decent slipstream tomorrow, things would be even better. I still lack some feeling at the front-end of the bike, but we should be ready to aim for a good qualifying tomorrow.”



PaddockTalk Perspective



