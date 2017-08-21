|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari on Top! (Aug 25, 2017)
· 2017 Road America: NASCAR Xfinity Weekend Preview (Aug 25, 2017)
· Magnussen, Garcia Looking for Repeat Victory in Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway (Aug 21, 2017)
· Into the lion's den: who will rule Britannia (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Dejoria, T Gray And Savoie Secure Victories At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Race Results - Power, Penske Win! (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch completes three-series sweep in thrilling race (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Hight, Gray And Arana Jr Maintain No 1 Qualifying Positions Saturday At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 20, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top-5 Results For Team Del Conca Gresini On Opening Day Of British GP
Team Del Conca Gresini Moto3 enjoyed a great start of the British GP today at Silverstone, Great Britain, with both riders able to set encouraging lap-times and find a good feeling on board their Honda NSF250RW machines in what was the opening day of action for the quarter-litre class of MotoGP.
|
|
Fourth in the combined times of today’s two free practice sessions, Jorge Martin is still fighting with his fitness conditions – which is still not perfect after the ankle injury suffered at Sachsenring at the end of June. The 18-year-old Spanish rider logged a 2’13.783secs lap-time that was less than half a second shy of the leader and completed 13 laps of the long and fast British track.
Fabio Di Giannantonio had a good first day too, as he finished fifth and only 45 thousandths of a second away from his teammate. The young Italian needs to improve the feeling with the front-end of his Honda machine in order to fight for a front-grid start in tomorrow’s Moto3 qualifying, which will get underway at 12:35 local time (GMT +1).
4th - JORGE MARTIN #88
“Things were not silky smooth today because the pain has increased compared to Austria. We are working on getting back the perfect feeling with the bike but it’s taking time, because the track is really bumpy. We need to make the tyres last longer, but we’re quite competitive already. We need to improve the front-end of the bike but I’m quite confident we will.”
5th - FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO #21
“It was good today! We started off well this morning by using the same set-up we found in the previous races. This is a track I really like and surely that helps. I already set a good lap-time in FP2, but I know there’s some room for improvement and we know what we need to do to get there. If I could find a decent slipstream tomorrow, things would be even better. I still lack some feeling at the front-end of the bike, but we should be ready to aim for a good qualifying tomorrow.”
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|