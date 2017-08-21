|
Positive Day 1 for Zarco at Silverstone
The Monster Yamaha Tech3 pair started their British Grand Prix campaigns today as they both took the first steps in preparation for Sunday’s showdown. Johann Zarco began the weekend with instant speed after completing FP1 in 7th and he continued his positive pace in the afternoon before finishing in 8th overall and a second back from first. Whilst Jonas Folger endured a more challenging day under the English sun due to an illness, however he aims to recover overnight and then bounce back fully tomorrow.
Johann Zarco
Position: 8th - Time: 2'01.885 - Laps: 35
Johann Zarco - 2017“I am pretty happy that we had clear weather conditions today at Silverstone and this was good for my confidence. This morning, it took me some time to find the references on the track, but overall, I felt good because I used the same tyre and I finished in the top ten. In addition, we started to work on trying to find a good setup. Then in the afternoon, we knew that the conditions would be even better so we tested some tyres, which were positive and then in the end it was necessary to use the soft compound in order ride the quickest lap that I could. However, I’m not totally satisfied about this last lap, but the most important thing is that I’m inside the top ten. We can work on the bike and improve the feeling more, so I hope that we have the same weather conditions tomorrow and we can keep this positive momentum going.”
Jonas Folger
Position: 19th - Time: 2'02.580 - Laps: 28
Jonas Folger - 2017"It was a really hard day for me. I have been struggling a bit with some sickness recently and even though it is gradually getting better, I was not able to push 100% today. I was not feeling completely confident because of this condition, but I still rode some laps, yet I also tried to rest. I aim to recover as well as I can overnight and then make a big step forward tomorrow.”
OCTO BRITISH GRAND PRIX
TRACK DATA
Pole position: Left
Length: 5.900 m
Width: 17 m
Corners: 18 (10 right, 8 left)
Longest Straight: 770 m
Constructed: 1948
Modified:2011
CIRCUIT LOCATION
Silverstone is situated right in the heart of the UK, approximately 90 minutes north of London and 60 minutes south of Birmingham.
PaddockTalk Perspective
