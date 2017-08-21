Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 12 British GP - FP

Cal Crutchlow started the British Grand Prix as the local hero with the best time on a sunny English summer afternoon. The Briton was the only rider able to stop the clock inside the 2'00 mark and as such starts his home round on top. Behind him, team-mates Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales, with very similar times, showed their intention to take the fight to World Championship leader Marc Márquez, fifth today after two falls in second free practice, and Andrea Dovizioso, second overall but ninth today at Silverstone.



The Pull&Bear Aspar Team was just one tenth off the top on the opening day after both riders posted a practically identical best lap time. Álvaro Bautista clocked a 2'02.097, just marginally faster than his teammate Karel Abraham with a 2'02.098. The Spaniard, like the rest of the riders, tried out a new flag-to-flag changeover procedure. For Bautista this is a somewhat safer system, as it forces a less hasty change. Abraham also believes the changeover worked correctly, and stressed that it would be a good step towards completing the procedure in the safest way possible.



12+1 Álvaro Bautista 2'02.097 (32 laps):"My feeling is better than my lap time, but everything is very tight - another tenth and I would move up three positions. Maybe we have to improve in the bumpy sections, because the bike becomes unstable. In the afternoon we worked with the used tyres from the morning, to see if we could do the race with the medium front and soft rear. The performance drops a little but remains fairly constant. Then, when we tried the new motorcycle changeover procedure, I thought it could have gone worse. We have a wall in the middle of the box, because we have a split garage, and we have less space, so if anything happens it can be dangerous. Otherwise, it is not a bad option: when you get off the bike you have a little more time to take the other one so it's not as rushed. Maybe it's a bit safer, but another thing would be to do it in the race, with all the adrenaline of the moment."



14th Karel Abraham 2'02.098 (27 laps):"Today felt great. This is the kind of track I really like, apart from a couple of corners that I really do not like, we just need to work on them and I think we can fight for a good result on Sunday. I am looking for points and if we can go any better and fight for the top ten it will be a great come true so let's work! On the flag to flag practice I think it worked and we are all trying to make it safer. Everybody does their best but it's almost impossible to make it completely safe. All we can try to do is make it as safe as possible."



