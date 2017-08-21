Challenging Start Of #BritishGP For Navarro

It was a complicated first day of action at Silverstone for Jorge Navarro, who could not finish higher than 19th place after the first two Moto2 free practice session of the British GP. The 2’09.069 lap-time logged this afternoon was 0.4secs quicker than the one set in the morning, although that was not enough for the Valencian rider to make a bigger step up timesheets-wise.



Navarro and the team turned their attention mostly on the chassis side of his Federal Oil Gresini Kalex machine and the 21-year-old Spaniard was able to complete 32 laps, but did not manage to find the right feeling with his bike #9.



Tomorrow morning’s FP3 will represent another chance for the series rookie to improve his performance, with the on-track action set to get underway at 10:55 local time (GMT +1). The goal bridge some of the gap to the top, which is now one second.



19th - JORGE NAVARRO #9

“We didn’t start on the right foot today. We tried different settings this morning – especially chassis-wise – but we couldn’t find what we needed. We need to analyse the data carefully for tomorrow and try to find a good set-up during FP3 already, in order not to lose anymore time. I think the area we need to improve the most is corner entry, where I don’t have enough feeling and therefore I’m not quick enough.”





