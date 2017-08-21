Vierge And Gardner Get Up To Speed At Sunny Silverstone

The Tech3 Racing Team riders began the British Grand Prix in a positive way after producing two determined performances on the opening day of action in Northamptonshire. Xavi Vierge worked non-stop under the English sun to complete FP2 in 11th and finish just under a second back from the top. Whereas Remy Gardner built up his speed and cut 1.073 from his FP1 time to seize 16th after delivering a promising performance on day one. The action resumes tomorrow at 10:55 local time with FP3.



Xavi Vierge



Position: 11th - Time: 2’08.447 - Laps: 17



Vierge - 2017“It was a challenging first day but our overall result is quite good. Today I had to work a lot with the Tech3 team in order to understand how we can improve and make steps forward because the bike needed a few adjustments as the feeling was not perfect. However, we have still started the British GP in a positive way, and tomorrow is another chance where we will try to continue advancing.“



Remy Gardner



Position: 16th - Time: 2’08.649 - Laps: 16



Gardner - 2017“The first day went quite positively for me at Silverstone, and the test that we did in Austria recently has really helped us and I can tell. In FP2, we used the number 3 tyre and it took me a while to understand where the most grip was. Then, I pitted and we made another change which made me feel a lot better. I returned to the track and I could see on the sector times that I was strong in the first two parts of the track, but then every lap, there would be traffic which would end my progress. It’s disappointing but we know that we are not far from the top and my ideal time is good. Tomorrow, we will work a bit more and then I am sure that we can qualify well for the race on Sunday."



