Posted by: newsla on Aug 25, 2017 - 05:54 PM Ducati Team Riders Inside The Provisional Top Ten For The British GP At Silverstone: Lorenzo Sixth And Dovizioso Ninth At The End Of The First Day



Both the Ducati Team men finished the first day of free practice for the British GP at the Silverstone circuit inside the provisional top ten .



Jorge Lorenzo concluded the second FP2 session, in which all riders improved their times on the morning’s run, in sixth place with a lap of 2’01.655, without using the soft rear tyre for his fastest lap.



Ninth position went to Andrea Dovizioso, with a lap time of 2’01.893, after the Italian used today’s two sessions above all to try out the three rear tyre compounds made available by Michelin for the British round.



Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team #99) – 2’01.655 (6th)

“Today was quite a positive day: I had some good sensations, I felt at ease on the bike and the weather was nice and sunny all day, something rather unusual here in England. At this moment our main problem is the bumpy track surface which makes it quite difficult so tomorrow we’ll have to work some more on the suspension to try and resolve it. At the end of the session we decided not to fit the soft rear tyre and save it for tomorrow, also because my time was good enough to get into the top ten.”



Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team #04) – 2’01.893 (9th)

“Today we focussed mainly on the tyres, trying out all three rear compounds we had available: we didn’t work very much on the set-up and so we are not quite right in that area. I’m not very worried about my times today because, even though there are a lot of riders with a good pace, I think that we still have a few cards to play tomorrow, seeing as the weather conditions appear to be stable and so we’ll have time to improve our speed.”





