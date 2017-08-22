F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari on Top! (Aug 25, 2017)
· 2017 Road America: NASCAR Xfinity Weekend Preview (Aug 25, 2017)
· Magnussen, Garcia Looking for Repeat Victory in Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway (Aug 21, 2017)
· Into the lion's den: who will rule Britannia (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Dejoria, T Gray And Savoie Secure Victories At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Race Results - Power, Penske Win! (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch completes three-series sweep in thrilling race (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Hight, Gray And Arana Jr Maintain No 1 Qualifying Positions Saturday At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 20, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: F1 close to new China GP deal ? (Aug 23, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Vettel to sign Ferrari contract next ? (Aug 23, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso-Honda talks fall through ? (Aug 22, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Still no new contract for Sergio Perez
Posted by: Admin on Aug 25, 2017 - 05:54 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Still no new contract for Sergio Perez


Sergio Perez has emerged from F1's August break without a new contract in place for 2018.

The Mexican headed into the summer factory shutdown period declaring that he hoped his future at Force India would be clear by the end of August.

 

"Unfortunately there is nothing to report," Perez said at Spa.

"As you know, it's not only my decision as what I do is coordinated with my sponsors. Hopefully there is more clarity by the time we go to Asia."

He denied that he is disappointed with the news out of Ferrari that Kimi Raikkonen is staying put at Maranello.

"It was no surprise to me. It is virtually impossible to get into one of those top teams. Bottas was lucky," said Perez.

"It's sobering that there are only two teams that can win."

Renault has been mentioned as a possible alternate team for Perez, but the 27-year-old insisted: "I cannot go wrong with this team (Force India). They're always there somehow."

Complicating Perez's cause is his current teammate Esteban Ocon, who has been impressive at Force India especially in recent races.

There is also obvious tension between the pair, but Perez insisted: "I'm not afraid of anyone.

"On the other hand I am not surprised by his performance, because these days young drivers are very well prepared for formula one and that is especially true for him.

"He knew a great deal more about F1 than I did when I started."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy