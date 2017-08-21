Up-and-down Day for the Repsol Honda Team at Silverstone

Posted by: newsla on Aug 26, 2017 - 06:19 AM Up-and-down Day for the Repsol Honda Team at Silverstone



On the opening day of the British GP, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez set the fifth-fastest time of 2’01.611”, seven-hundredths off fellow Honda rider Cal Crutchlow, who put in a strong performance in front of his home crowd to place his RC213V at the top of the results sheet.



A big crash at turn four at the very beginning of the FP2 session prevented Marc from continuing with the bike that had the setup he preferred, but he was nevertheless able to keep a competitive pace and set a good lap time without using a soft rear tyre. In the end, he had another small crash without consequences while pushing hard to further improve his lap time.



In both sessions, Dani Pedrosa struggled to find a setup for the bumpy surface of the Silverstone track and ultimately had to settle for the 17th-best lap time.



Marc Marquez

5TH 2'01.611

“The crash I had at the beginning of FP2 changed our plans for the session a bit. It was my fault, as after seeing the sun here at Silverstone, I went out with a bit too much confidence on cold tyres. So after that, I had to use my second bike, which had a completely different setup. We tried to find a good base, to adapt to what we had, but I wasn’t completely comfortable and I couldn’t ride well and had another crash when I tried to push harder. The good thing is that even struggling, we were able to find a good rhythm and not be far from the top guys. We already have some ideas for tomorrow to improve our feeling with the front, so we’ll focus on that area besides trying to make a good choice with the tyres.”



Dani Pedrosa

17TH 2'02.408

“Today was difficult because in both sessions, we struggled a lot with the suspension setup and weren’t able to find good stability on the bumps. I couldn’t control the bike well, as it was moving and shaking a lot, which meant I wasn't able to ride fast. We’ll keep working with the team to find a solution. It won’t be easy but we’ll do our best as we’re coming from some very positive races and we’d like to continue at the same level.”





PaddockTalk Perspective



