2017 Gateway: Andretti Autosport IndyCar Qualifying Recap

Today's Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying session will be aired Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ETon NBC Sports Network.



Catch all 248 laps of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 from Gateway Motorsports Park live tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network, or listen live via the INDYCAR Radio Network (Sirius 212/XM 209).



No. 26 #CheckIt4Andretti Honda

• STARTING POSITION: 6th

• QUALIFYING SPEED: 184.186 mph



“This is a high-commitment racetrack… in terms of top speed here is a lot slower than at Pocono, of course, but in terms of commitment it really helps the driver at the same time. I think the track got better and better as the sun set, but I think we should be happy under the circumstance with sixth and being the top Honda.”



No. 98 ShopAndretti.com / Curb Honda

• STARTING POSITION: 9th

• QUALIFYING SPEED: 183.578 mph



“I think the car is about there, but I think we missed a couple of positions. It was just an average run for me really, I mean Takuma [Sato] was sixth, so there was probably three spots of potential left in the 98. We knew it was going to be difficult with the other manufacturer, so we’ll have to just capitalize on anything that comes our way tomorrow and make sure we don’t make any mistakes. If we do that, we’ll for sure move forward a couple spots.”



No. 28 DHL Honda

• STARTING POSITION: 14th

• QUALIFYING SPEED: 182.529 mph



“We tried to be pretty aggressive on the trim level; [the car] just got light on me a bit in Turn 1 and I had to pedal it, which just killed our lap average. On the second lap, I was able to carry quite a bit more throttle by making some adjustments in the cockpit, but it just wasn’t enough. We were pretty early in the line up and were hoping we’d settle out around seventh or eighth, not 14th. Hopefully we can have our short oval magic for the DHL car tomorrow. So, not the qualifying we were hoping for, but we certainly enjoy being back here at Gateway [Motorsports Park].”



No. 27 Oberto Beef Jerky Honda

• STARTING POSITION: 20th

• QUALIFYING SPEED: 181.191 mph



“The car was pretty loose on our run; I had a pretty big moment and had to really work at it. We really went for it on aero balance, but it cut me out a little bit. We didn’t stack up where we were hoping, but we went out early on. An early [qualifying order] draw is not in your favor as the track temps drop. But, the team has been working really hard and we’ll do everything we can to fight our way through the field tomorrow.”



