For a third and final time this season, Andretti Autosport's Indy Light quartet hits an oval as the series takes to the 1.25-mile Gateway Motorsports Park in the shadows of the famed St. Louis Arch.



Coverage of Saturday's 75-lap Round 15 race broadcasts Monday, Aug. 28, at noon ET on NBC Sports Network.



No. 28 K-Line Insulators USA Mazda

• FINISHED: 2nd

• Turned a fastest lap of 162.138 mph for a time of 27.7542 seconds, 0.0513 behind leader Urrutia



“I feel pretty good overall. I'm definitely happy with where we ended up. When we tested here last week, we didn’t really get a lot of track time due to a pit lane incident - we only got about 50 laps or so. We were definitely behind the eight ball coming here. The first 50 laps we did in this session, we were just feeling the track out. The new surface is really hard. It’s just so smooth - it’s hard to feel what the car is doing. It took a while to get the confidence but once we figured it out, we were obviously pretty quick. I think we’ll have a good qualifying setup. This track is probably the hardest out of all the ovals to get up to speed quickly, so we’ll have to work on that for our setup and I think qualifying is going to be important. I think you can race here, but it’s always easier when you start up front.”



No. 27 Synova Mazda

• FINISHED: 3rd

• Turned a fastest lap of 161.705 mph at 27.8284 seconds



"We started off the weekend with a really good session. I'm very happy we're third quickest in practice. It looks like we'll have a really strong race car. We spent most of the night working on the race car, and then we did a race sim with a qualifying sim at qualifying trim - that was really fast as well. We were able to be quick, pretty fast into the run so that's a very good point. I'm excited for qualifying tomorrow and the race, obviously. I think the race at night will be really cool."



No. 98 Deltro Energy Mazda

• FINISHED: 5th

• Turned a fastest lap of 161.348 mph at 27.8901 seconds



“I feel like we had a really good race car by the end of [the practice session tonight]. We were really, mainly focused on the race setup than qualifying because that seems to be what we struggled with the most in Iowa. I think we have good qualifying speed, and I think how the tires work at this track will help me in qualifying because it takes a while for the tire temps to get up, and we seem to be good on cold tires. It’s going to be completely different tomorrow because the time we qualify is mid-day, so we’ll throw some stuff at it tonight and see how it goes.”



No. 48 Journey Mazda

• FINISHED: 8th

• Turned a fastest lap of 161.078 mph at 27.9367 seconds



“Our first practice session went pretty good. I think we have a good race car, but on our practice qualifying run, I think I just didn’t get up to speed quick enough so I wasn’t about to get the peek out of the car in two laps. But my teammates had fast cars, so I know we’ll be there and we’ll have a strong race car. We should be ready to go for tomorrow.”



