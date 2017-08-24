|
2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice Two Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest!
|2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One Practice 2 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:44.753
|17
|2
|7
|Kimi R1ikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:45.015
|+0.262s
|21
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:45.180
|+0.427s
|17
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:45.225
|+0.472s
|16
|5
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:45.235
|+0.482s
|20
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:46.072
|+1.319s
|15
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:46.441
|+1.688s
|24
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:46.473
|+1.720s
|19
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Toro Rosso
|1:46.561
|+1.808s
|19
|10
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|RENAULT
|1:46.670
|+1.917s
|23
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:46.743
|+1.990s
|20
|12
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:46.984
|+2.231s
|18
|13
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:47.285
|+2.532s
|15
|14
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:47.303
|+2.550s
|17
|15
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:47.450
|+2.697s
|12
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:47.556
|+2.803s
|15
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:47.861
|+3.108s
|13
|18
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:49.214
|+4.461s
|12
|19
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:49.725
|+4.972s
|18
