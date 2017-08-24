2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari in Front!

By Mike Sulka



Ferrari again ? Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari once again led a practice session for the 2017 Belgium Grand Prix at the Spa Francorchamps circuit. Raikkonen turned a lap of 1:43.916. Raikkonen has also bested his teammate Sebastian Vettel in all three sessions.



During the first practice the gap to Raikkonen by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes was the difference in Pirelli compounds, then Hamilton went quickest in practice two. Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes was third quick during the final practice - and all times were set on the same compounds.



It would appear we are going to have a great fight for the Pole today.



Behind Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was fourth quick and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) appears lost this weekend. Both drivers were more than a second back.



2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One Practice 3 Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:43.916 17 2 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:44.113 +0.197s 15 3 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:44.114 +0.198s 11 4 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:45.034 +1.118s 13 5 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:45.230 +1.314s 18 6 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:45.286 +1.370s 18 7 30 Jolyon Palmer RENAULT 1:45.491 +1.575s 11 8 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:45.857 +1.941s 14 9 55 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso 1:45.942 +2.026s 18 10 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:46.060 +2.144s 12 11 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:46.064 +2.148s 11 12 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:46.179 +2.263s 14 13 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:46.196 +2.280s 14 14 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:46.300 +2.384s 14 15 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:46.620 +2.704s 18 16 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:46.667 +2.751s 22 17 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:46.690 +2.774s 13 18 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:47.903 +3.987s 7 19 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:48.296 +4.380s 17 20 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:48.300 +4.384s 6





