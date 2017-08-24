F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari in Front!
Posted by: ASkyler on Aug 26, 2017 - 06:40 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari in Front!


By Mike Sulka

Ferrari again ? Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari once again led a practice session for the 2017 Belgium Grand Prix at the Spa Francorchamps circuit. Raikkonen turned a lap of 1:43.916. Raikkonen has also bested his teammate Sebastian Vettel in all three sessions.

During the first practice the gap to Raikkonen by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes was the difference in Pirelli compounds, then Hamilton went quickest in practice two. Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes was third quick during the final practice - and all times were set on the same compounds.

It would appear we are going to have a great fight for the Pole today.

Behind Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was fourth quick and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) appears lost this weekend. Both drivers were more than a second back.

Next up, qualifying for the 2017 Belgium Grand Prix!

 


























2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One Practice 3 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
17Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:43.91617
25Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:44.113+0.197s15
344Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:44.114+0.198s11
433Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:45.034+1.118s13
577Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:45.230+1.314s18
63Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:45.286+1.370s18
730Jolyon PalmerRENAULT1:45.491+1.575s11
811Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:45.857+1.941s14
955Carlos SainzToro Rosso1:45.942+2.026s18
1014Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:46.060+2.144s12
1127Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:46.064+2.148s11
1231Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:46.179+2.263s14
138Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:46.196+2.280s14
142Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:46.300+2.384s14
1518Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:46.620+2.704s18
1619Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:46.667+2.751s22
1720Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:46.690+2.774s13
1826Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:47.903+3.987s7
1994Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:48.296+4.380s17
209Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:48.300+4.384s6



