|
|
|
|
|· Ferrari, Vettel Extend Agreement (Aug 26, 2017)
· 2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari on Top! (Aug 25, 2017)
· 2017 Road America: NASCAR Xfinity Weekend Preview (Aug 25, 2017)
· Magnussen, Garcia Looking for Repeat Victory in Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway (Aug 21, 2017)
· Into the lion's den: who will rule Britannia (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Dejoria, T Gray And Savoie Secure Victories At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono: IndyCar Race Results - Power, Penske Win! (Aug 20, 2017)
· 2017 Bristol II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch completes three-series sweep in thrilling race (Aug 20, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari in Front!
By Mike Sulka
Ferrari again ? Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari once again led a practice session for the 2017 Belgium Grand Prix at the Spa Francorchamps circuit. Raikkonen turned a lap of 1:43.916. Raikkonen has also bested his teammate Sebastian Vettel in all three sessions.
During the first practice the gap to Raikkonen by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes was the difference in Pirelli compounds, then Hamilton went quickest in practice two. Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes was third quick during the final practice - and all times were set on the same compounds.
It would appear we are going to have a great fight for the Pole today.
Behind Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was fourth quick and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) appears lost this weekend. Both drivers were more than a second back.
Next up, qualifying for the 2017 Belgium Grand Prix!
|
|
|2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One Practice 3 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:43.916
|17
|2
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:44.113
|+0.197s
|15
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:44.114
|+0.198s
|11
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:45.034
|+1.118s
|13
|5
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:45.230
|+1.314s
|18
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:45.286
|+1.370s
|18
|7
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|RENAULT
|1:45.491
|+1.575s
|11
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:45.857
|+1.941s
|14
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Toro Rosso
|1:45.942
|+2.026s
|18
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:46.060
|+2.144s
|12
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:46.064
|+2.148s
|11
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:46.179
|+2.263s
|14
|13
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:46.196
|+2.280s
|14
|14
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:46.300
|+2.384s
|14
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:46.620
|+2.704s
|18
|16
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:46.667
|+2.751s
|22
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:46.690
|+2.774s
|13
|18
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:47.903
|+3.987s
|7
|19
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:48.296
|+4.380s
|17
|20
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:48.300
|+4.384s
|6
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|