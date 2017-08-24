F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Gateway: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Power joins elite group with career pole position No. 50 (Aug 26, 2017)
· 2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari in Front! (Aug 26, 2017)
· Ferrari, Vettel Extend Agreement (Aug 26, 2017)
· 2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari on Top! (Aug 25, 2017)
· 2017 Road America: NASCAR Xfinity Weekend Preview (Aug 25, 2017)
· Magnussen, Garcia Looking for Repeat Victory in Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway (Aug 21, 2017)
· Into the lion's den: who will rule Britannia (Aug 21, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Pritchett, Dejoria, T Gray And Savoie Secure Victories At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Aug 21, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: F1 close to new China GP deal ? (Aug 23, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Vettel to sign Ferrari contract next ? (Aug 23, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso-Honda talks fall through ? (Aug 22, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Hamilton, Mercedes on Pole!
Posted by: ASkyler on Aug 26, 2017 - 09:05 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Hamilton, Mercedes on Pole!


By Mike Sulka

Ferrari falter. Hurricane Hamilton rocks! Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes blew the field away as he took pole for the 2017 Formula One Belgium Grand Prix at Spa Francorchamps with a lap of 1:42.553. For Lewis, it was for his seventh pole of the year, and 68th of his career. The Pole ties Hamilton with Michael Schumacher who has 68.

For Mercedes, it is the team's 9th Pole in 2017.

Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari would get close, but come up short with a lap of 1:42.795. The points leader will be looking to retain this position tomorrow and retain his points lead.

Valtteri Bottas just hasn't been able to keep up with Lewis Hamilton this weekend. He was half a second slow, and will start third.

Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari reported more vibration issues in the final Q3 run, he'll start fourth, but keep an eye on that situation heading into tomorrow's Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was best of the rest, eight tenths slow.

Q1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton would put up the early mark in Q1 with a lap of 1:44.184. Hamilton has had the advantage on the soft Pirelli tyre all weekend. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) would run second quick after the first runs with Max Verstappen (Red Bull) third quick - but on the ultrasoft Pirelli compound. After the second qualifying runs, the order would remain the same. This is the first session of the weekend that Vettel has been faster than Raikkonen - albeit that Raikkonen suffered with a vibration

KO'd in Q1: Felipe Massa (Williams), Daniel Kvyat (Toro Rosso), Lance Stroll (Williams), Marcus Ericsson (Sauber), Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber). What a miserable weekend for Massa. All of it self-imposed. He has crashed, and been penalized for ignoring yellow flags, and now is KO'd early despite having a Mercedes power at an engine track.

Both Williams have been eliminated in Q1 in three of the last four races.

Q2 Recap

Lewis Hamilton would turn the best lap of the weekend with his opening time of 1:43.539 on the Pirelli ultrasoft tyres. Raikkonen would once again be the better Ferrari, with Bottas showing his true pace for the first time this weekend, but still three tenths behind Lewis.

On the second runs, Hamilton dropped the bomb! Putting up a 1:42.927. Valtteri Bottas would elevate to third quick, and everyone else would be eight tenths or more worse.

KO'd in Q2: Fernando Alonso (McLaren Honda), Romain Grosjean (Haas F1), Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1), Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso), and Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda).

Q3 Recap

Jolyon Palmer (Renault) would start the final qualifying session with an engine failure, bringing out yellow flags in the third sector. Lewis Hamilton would follow-up his Q2 lap with an even faster lap of 1:42.907. Raikkonen would do his best, but could only get within four tenths.

Hamilton would destroy the field again with another great lap.

Lewis Hamilton takes Pole!

Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda) has a 65 place grid place penalty and will start at the back.

Next up, the 2017 Belgium Grand Prix on Sunday.

 


























2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One Qualifying Results
POSNODRIVERCARQ1Q2Q3LAPS
144Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:44.1841:42.9271:42.55318
25Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:44.2751:43.9871:42.79513
377Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:44.7731:43.2491:43.09419
47Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:44.7291:43.7001:43.27011
533Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:44.5351:43.9401:43.38012
63Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:45.1141:44.2241:43.86312
727Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:45.2801:44.9881:44.98215
811Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:45.5911:44.8941:45.24414
931Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:45.2771:45.0061:45.36914
1030Jolyon PalmerRENAULT1:45.4471:44.685DNS10
1114Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:45.6681:45.09011
128Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:45.7281:45.13312
1320Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:45.5351:45.40012
1455Carlos SainzToro Rosso1:45.3741:45.43912
152Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:45.441DNF11
1619Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:45.8237
1726Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:46.0286
1818Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:46.9155
199Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:47.2146
2094Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:47.6796

Q1 107% Time - 1:51.476



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy