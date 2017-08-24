2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Hamilton, Mercedes on Pole!

By Mike Sulka



Ferrari falter. Hurricane Hamilton rocks! Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes blew the field away as he took pole for the 2017 Formula One Belgium Grand Prix at Spa Francorchamps with a lap of 1:42.553. For Lewis, it was for his seventh pole of the year, and 68th of his career. The Pole ties Hamilton with Michael Schumacher who has 68.



For Mercedes, it is the team's 9th Pole in 2017.



Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari would get close, but come up short with a lap of 1:42.795. The points leader will be looking to retain this position tomorrow and retain his points lead.



Valtteri Bottas just hasn't been able to keep up with Lewis Hamilton this weekend. He was half a second slow, and will start third.



Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari reported more vibration issues in the final Q3 run, he'll start fourth, but keep an eye on that situation heading into tomorrow's Grand Prix.



Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was best of the rest, eight tenths slow.



Q1 Recap



Lewis Hamilton would put up the early mark in Q1 with a lap of 1:44.184. Hamilton has had the advantage on the soft Pirelli tyre all weekend. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) would run second quick after the first runs with Max Verstappen (Red Bull) third quick - but on the ultrasoft Pirelli compound. After the second qualifying runs, the order would remain the same. This is the first session of the weekend that Vettel has been faster than Raikkonen - albeit that Raikkonen suffered with a vibration



KO'd in Q1: Felipe Massa (Williams), Daniel Kvyat (Toro Rosso), Lance Stroll (Williams), Marcus Ericsson (Sauber), Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber). What a miserable weekend for Massa. All of it self-imposed. He has crashed, and been penalized for ignoring yellow flags, and now is KO'd early despite having a Mercedes power at an engine track.



Both Williams have been eliminated in Q1 in three of the last four races.



Q2 Recap



Lewis Hamilton would turn the best lap of the weekend with his opening time of 1:43.539 on the Pirelli ultrasoft tyres. Raikkonen would once again be the better Ferrari, with Bottas showing his true pace for the first time this weekend, but still three tenths behind Lewis.



On the second runs, Hamilton dropped the bomb! Putting up a 1:42.927. Valtteri Bottas would elevate to third quick, and everyone else would be eight tenths or more worse.



KO'd in Q2: Fernando Alonso (McLaren Honda), Romain Grosjean (Haas F1), Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1), Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso), and Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda).



Q3 Recap



Jolyon Palmer (Renault) would start the final qualifying session with an engine failure, bringing out yellow flags in the third sector. Lewis Hamilton would follow-up his Q2 lap with an even faster lap of 1:42.907. Raikkonen would do his best, but could only get within four tenths.



Hamilton would destroy the field again with another great lap.



Lewis Hamilton takes Pole!



Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda) has a 65 place grid place penalty and will start at the back.



2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One Qualifying Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR Q1 Q2 Q3 LAPS 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:44.184 1:42.927 1:42.553 18 2 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:44.275 1:43.987 1:42.795 13 3 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:44.773 1:43.249 1:43.094 19 4 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:44.729 1:43.700 1:43.270 11 5 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:44.535 1:43.940 1:43.380 12 6 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:45.114 1:44.224 1:43.863 12 7 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:45.280 1:44.988 1:44.982 15 8 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:45.591 1:44.894 1:45.244 14 9 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:45.277 1:45.006 1:45.369 14 10 30 Jolyon Palmer RENAULT 1:45.447 1:44.685 DNS 10 11 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:45.668 1:45.090 11 12 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:45.728 1:45.133 12 13 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:45.535 1:45.400 12 14 55 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso 1:45.374 1:45.439 12 15 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:45.441 DNF 11 16 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:45.823 7 17 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:46.028 6 18 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:46.915 5 19 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:47.214 6 20 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:47.679 6

