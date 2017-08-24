F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Hamilton, Mercedes on Pole! (Aug 26, 2017)
· 2017 Gateway: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Power joins elite group with career pole position No. 50 (Aug 26, 2017)
· 2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari in Front! (Aug 26, 2017)
· Ferrari, Vettel Extend Agreement (Aug 26, 2017)
· 2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari on Top! (Aug 25, 2017)
· 2017 Road America: NASCAR Xfinity Weekend Preview (Aug 25, 2017)
· Magnussen, Garcia Looking for Repeat Victory in Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway (Aug 21, 2017)
· Into the lion's den: who will rule Britannia (Aug 21, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: F1 close to new China GP deal ? (Aug 23, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Vettel to sign Ferrari contract next ? (Aug 23, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso-Honda talks fall through ? (Aug 22, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Alonso went to McLaren for 'money'
Posted by: Admin on Aug 26, 2017 - 11:35 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Alonso went to McLaren for 'money'


Niki Lauda says he has little sympathy amid the situation facing Fernando Alonso.

Recently, the likes of Nico Rosberg and Mark Webber have said they feel sorry for the Spaniard, who has struggled since 2015 with McLaren-Honda rather than raced at the front where he really belongs.

 

But when asked what advice he has for Alonso, F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda said: "Nothing at all.

"He's where he is because he wanted to make a lot of money at McLaren."

It is expected Alonso will commit to a team only for 2018, so as to leave his options open for 2019 and beyond.

Mercedes, for instance, will have a key vacancy in 2019, as Lewis Hamilton's contract is expiring.

"2019 is still far away -- I'm not worried," Lauda told Speed Week.

"We will soon be able to say something about 2018. Personally, I'm very satisfied with Bottas. I think our lineup is the strongest, because together Vettel and Raikkonen are weaker and Verstappen and Ricciardo are less stable," he added.

Lauda also denied that Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel have been targeted by Mercedes for the future.

"Verstappen is waiting for a top car and is disappointed now, but he must fulfil his contract," he said.

"Vettel will stay with Ferrari," Lauda added. "So it's not an issue for us."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy