2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Pirelli Formula One F1 Practice Recap

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has gone

fastest in free practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on P Zero Purple ultrasoft tyres,

beating last year’s FP2 benchmark by 3.3 seconds. Hamilton’s best time of 1m44.753s

also beat last year’s pole (set on the supersoft) and took him very close to the all-time

Formula 1 record for the fastest lap at Spa: 1m44.503s, which dates back to Q2 in 2009.

The afternoon’s FP2 session peaked at 34 degrees of track temperature and 27 degrees

ambient, then cooled down until heavy rain fell at the end of the session – with Red

Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo the first to try the intermediate tyres.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING

“Although it’s still very early in the weekend, we can already see that there’s around a

one-second performance gap between supersoft and ultrasoft, while the soft compound

appears to be an effective race tyre too. With many drivers taking full advantage of all

three compounds available in their pre-race selections, a number of different race

strategies are possible, so gathering as much information as possible during free

practice was paramount. The typical Spa weather, with rain falling during the long runs,

made it hard to fully assess tyre degradation. While Hamilton’s fastest time on the

ultrasoft was remarkable, close to the all-time Spa record, initial projections of race pace

seem closely matched between the frontrunners. As usual at Spa, it looks like we’re in

for an unpredictable weekend.”









