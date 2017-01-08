|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Hamilton, Mercedes on Pole! (Aug 26, 2017)
· 2017 Gateway: IndyCar Qualifying Results - Power joins elite group with career pole position No. 50 (Aug 26, 2017)
· 2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari in Front! (Aug 26, 2017)
· Ferrari, Vettel Extend Agreement (Aug 26, 2017)
· 2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Formula One F1 Practice One Results - Raikkonen, Ferrari on Top! (Aug 25, 2017)
· 2017 Road America: NASCAR Xfinity Weekend Preview (Aug 25, 2017)
· Magnussen, Garcia Looking for Repeat Victory in Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway (Aug 21, 2017)
· Into the lion's den: who will rule Britannia (Aug 21, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Pirelli Formula One F1 Practice Recap
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has gone
fastest in free practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on P Zero Purple ultrasoft tyres,
beating last year’s FP2 benchmark by 3.3 seconds. Hamilton’s best time of 1m44.753s
also beat last year’s pole (set on the supersoft) and took him very close to the all-time
Formula 1 record for the fastest lap at Spa: 1m44.503s, which dates back to Q2 in 2009.
The afternoon’s FP2 session peaked at 34 degrees of track temperature and 27 degrees
ambient, then cooled down until heavy rain fell at the end of the session – with Red
Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo the first to try the intermediate tyres.
MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING
“Although it’s still very early in the weekend, we can already see that there’s around a
one-second performance gap between supersoft and ultrasoft, while the soft compound
appears to be an effective race tyre too. With many drivers taking full advantage of all
three compounds available in their pre-race selections, a number of different race
strategies are possible, so gathering as much information as possible during free
practice was paramount. The typical Spa weather, with rain falling during the long runs,
made it hard to fully assess tyre degradation. While Hamilton’s fastest time on the
ultrasoft was remarkable, close to the all-time Spa record, initial projections of race pace
seem closely matched between the frontrunners. As usual at Spa, it looks like we’re in
for an unpredictable weekend.”
|
|
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|